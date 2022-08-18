Harmony Public Schools to build new charter campus in Bridgeland

Harmony Public Schools acquired a 29-acre parcel of land in Bridgeland , officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced in an Aug. 17 news release. This will be the master-planned community's first charter school, which will be located at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and Creekland Village Drive in

The campus is slated to open the first phase of development with 450 students in pre-K through second grade as well as sixth grade in 2024-25, and additional grade levels will be added in subsequent years. A second building for middle and high school students is expected to open for the 2026-27 school year.

Harmony Public Schools emphasizes a science, technology, engineering, and math curriculum with a focus on college and career readiness, project-based learning, and character education, according to the news release.

"Quality education is among the top motivators for homebuyers, especially those in Bridgeland," said Steve Sams, senior vice president of master-planned communities residential, in a statement. "Howard Hughes understands the value of providing best-in-class educational options that are both accessible and diverse, a similar approach we take to our residential offerings."

Gignac Architects is designing the 58,000-square-foot first phase of the project, which will provide spaces for students to engage in hands-on projects involving robotics, 3D printing, rocketry, drones, esports, makerspaces, and other STEM elements.

Eligible students can apply for the 2024-25 school year as early as Oct. 1, 2023.

"For more than 20 years, Harmony has been providing high-quality, family-focused educational opportunities to students across Greater Houston," Harmony Public Schools CEO Fatih Ay said. "We are proud to continue that important work as a part of the Bridgeland community and look forward to hosting our inaugural class of Harmony scholars soon."