US News and World Report
Biden to Rally With Maryland Democrats in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville. The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.” The newspaper says that's according to an event notice from the Maryland Democratic Party.
Abortion Fight Delays Funds for Critical New Orleans Project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
Louisiana Tax Refunds May Be Going to Unclaimed Property
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
State Officials Say Officer Justified in Fatal Shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota authorities say a Sioux Falls officer was justified in shooting and killing a man last month who fired a gun at a police drone during a standoff. The South Dakota Attorney General's office and the state Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the...
Alaska Job Numbers for July up From Year Earlier
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021, as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years, the state labor department reported. However, Alaska had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did...
Oregon Man Faces Federal Charges in Casino Robbery, Shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Friday that Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, was charged with committing a Hobbs...
Southern California Lake Closed Because of Toxic Algae Bloom
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California's Lake Elsinore has been closed to swimming, boating, kayaking and fishing due to an algae bloom that produces toxins that could be harmful to people and animals, officials said. The city of Lake Elsinore issued a “danger” warning that exposure to toxic...
Idaho Wildfire Burning Near Lake Cascade Forces Evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
South Carolina Man Sentenced for 2017 Triple Murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury...
2 More Coast Guard Cutters Now Call Rhode Island Home
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A pair of 270-foot (82.3-meter) U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Rhode Island, authorities said Friday. The cutters Tahoma and Campbell, each with a crew of about 100, were welcomed to Naval Station...
New Hampshire Hiker Dies After Falling Near Waterfall
A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said.
Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Parts of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Flash flood warnings were issued Sunday in West Virginia as heavy rain fell on parts of the state, weather officials said. A warning was issued by the Charleston office of the National Weather Service for the towns of Madisonville, Chapmanville and Danville. It expired at 2:30 p.m., officials said.
North Carolina Man Dies After Crashing Car Into a Train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson. News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray...
