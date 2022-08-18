ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melvindale, MI

Police officers in Melvindale say department is understaffed, overworked

By Alex Bozarjian
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUamH_0hLQP7BI00

Those who protect and serve the community of Melvindale say the job is becoming impossible.

Several members of the police department spoke at city council meeting Wednesday night. They say the pay isn't high enough to retain officers and they're struggling to cover shifts.

In just the past year, officers at the Melvindale Police Department worked 2,168 hours of overtime collectively.

Currently the police department has 17 officers on staff. That includes those patrolling, administration and detectives.

They expect to lose two or three more by the fall.

"It is a safety issue right now," Melvindale Police Department Sgt. Humayun Rahman said. "It is incredibly unsafe for us to be out here short staffed."

Rahman says it's soul-crushing to know you're letting down a community you've swore to protect.

Officials say 24 members total on the department would be full staff.

The average officer usually leaves the department after only 21 months on the job. Rahman says he keeps training officers, but few of them stay.

"We’re here on weekends, we’re here on holidays," Rahman said. "I have a young son who is going to be talking soon and he is going to want to know where daddy is."

One after another, members of the department described their agony.

One officer in particular, Matthew Furman, says he and his partner were injured on a call and had to be hospitalized.

"As it was a weekend, there were no detectives to back us up. We called Dearborn and thankfully, they had officers to send," Furman said. "If Dearborn had been too busy, we would have been on our own."

Lt. Robert Kennaley says the starting pay for officers is competitive, around $46,000. But after five years, the most they can make is $61,000.

According to a handout from the department, that's $7,401 lower than neighboring Allen Park.

Kennaley also says officers receive no pension.

"We promise we are going to try to work with you to do what we can without sinking the whole ship." Mayor Pro Tem Joseph Jackson said.

Jackson and the rest of the council said this was the first they were hearing of these issues.

They mentioned Melvindale does not have the same tax base or budget as other larger cities, making the solution a lot more complicated.

"We had negotiations. We gave them (officers) a raise and then, other communities gave their officers a raise and other communities got our officers," said Lawrence Coogan, the city attorney for Melvindale. "I mean everything is going up."

Kennaley says the council has been receptive. Recently, the department was provided with two ballistic shields and a new gate.

He just feels like they’re at a breaking point.

"We asked for it and you gave it to us no questions asked," Kennaley said. "We are just in a bad situation."

7 Action News talked to residents who were shocked to hear some of this back and forth. They told us they were scared to know their officers may not be there to respond when they call.

We did reach out to the mayor for comment, but he is currently on vacation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Pontiac officials ask for arrest investigation

Pontiac’s mayor has asked that two Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a Thursday arrest be suspended pending an investigation after video surfaced on social media showing at least one punching a female suspect while she is being restrained. “The video is very troubling. Based on what I...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Commerce Township teen reported missing

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Arab American News

Reckless driving has become Dearborn’s epidemic

DEARBORN — ​​Reckless driving has no doubt become the city’s personal epidemic and the revving engines and mufflers screaming like banshees throughout neighborhoods on a daily basis are now our perennial background noise. Sadly, the number of fatal accidents, too, do not seem to be going away any time soon and the keen interest in street burnouts, street donuts, speed racing down the city’s main roads, etc. have become over the years almost irrevocably embedded in the youth culture here.
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allen Park, MI
Melvindale, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Dearborn, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Melvindale, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Set Up ‘Traffic Safety Blitz’ In Response To Increase Of Crashes

(CBS DETROIT) – Several Detroit residents are fed up with the cars that they say are constantly racing through their neighborhoods. In response, the Detroit Police Department says they are cracking down on reckless driving in the city. The department says about 40 officers will be sent out to conduct traffic stops. They will not only be on main roads but also in the neighborhoods where children are more likely to be outside. “I get a lot of calls about speeders. So, yes, this is a direct response to that,” said Police Chief James White.  “But this is also a quality of life. Living in these communities where people are running stop signs and kids are being hit is a problem.” White says he hopes police presence will slow drivers down and prevent drag racing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Council#Dea
CBS Detroit

Victim Runs Into Royal Oak Township Hotel After Being Struck By Gunfire

(CBS DETROIT) – It was quite a scary scene for employees of a hotel in Royal Oak Township after the victim of a shooting ran into the facility early Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a man was shot in Detroit just after midnight. The victim then ran across the street and into the Baymont Inn hotel lobby in the 11000 block of 8 Mile Road. It’s unclear on the condition of the victim and suspect information has not been released. The investigation has been turned over to Detroit police. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13abc.com

Divers recover body of man, 79, who fell into River Raisin

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Divers in Monroe recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after he fell into the River Raisin, Monroe Police said Saturday. Neill Odenwald, 79, of Monroe County, was reported missing in the area of the Riverfront Marina Friday around 3:45 p.m. Crews halted their search at around 10 p.m. and resumed their efforts Saturday morning.
MONROE, MI
fox2detroit.com

GLWA water main break: Damaged pipe to be removed on Saturday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly a week since a water main break affected nearly a million residents in Southeast Michigan last weekend and, on Saturday, a week after it originally broke, the damaged pipe is expected to be removed by a crane. The Great Lakes Water Authority...
ROCHESTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Warren Animal Shelter Seeking Donations After Rescuing Badly Injured Dog

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A local animal shelter is asking for the community’s help as they care for a badly injured dog rescued after being shot multiple times. A Facebook post by the I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren says the dog, named Adira, was rescued from a home in Southwest Detroit on Wednesday. They say the animal had been shot multiple times with birdshot, with one shot piercing her eyeball. The facility had to transfer Adira to a specialist with Blue Pearl and treatment is getting costly. Adira needs eye surgery and possible CT scans to determine what happens next. Officials at the facility are hoping to receive donations for financial support and say they need as much as $20,000 to cover the medical expenses. Anyone that would like to help out can do so by clicking here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WARREN, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy