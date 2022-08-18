Read full article on original website
Rhode Island leaders call for higher security on Block Island amid reported fights
(WJAR) — It's been a busy summer on Block Island after several reported disturbances and fights. Ballard's Beach Resort briefly lost its liquor and entertainment licenses after a six-hour long New Shoreham Town Council meeting on Monday night. The meeting focused on a fight that broke out during Reggae...
Warwick police look to identify men accused of stealing truck parts
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police are looking for help in identifying two men who allegedly stole truck parts from a tow yard last week. The department posted photos on social media Tuesday of one man in a bright red or orange T-shirt and light colored pants and another wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball hat.
4 people, all related, found dead in Boston suburb
LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A top law enforcement official in Massachusetts said Wednesday that it appears that a 31-year-old woman shot and killed her father, her brother-in-law, and her brother-in-law's father, before taking her own life. The woman killed her 66-year-old father and her 34-year-old brother-in-law at one address...
Longtime boatyard employee injured in massive Mattapoisett fire
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WJAR) — The owners of the Mattapoisett Boatyard have spent the past few days sifting through black soot and rubble, all that remains of the once busy business. "Just devastating, just our family business, our family livelihood, just literally all gone," said Ned Kaiser, owner of Mattapoisett...
Warwick police search for two individuals accused of stealing from a tow yard
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for help in identifying two individuals accused of breaking into a tow yard and stealing equipment. Police say on Aug. 16, two individuals cut the fence of a tow yard and stole equipment from the property, which police did not identify.
I-195 west in East Providence reopens after flooding
Flooding stopped all traffic on Interstate 195 west in East Providence for about two hours on Tuesday. Traffic came to a standstill at about 3 p.m. after a downpour. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation reported that all lanes were open again as of 5:20 p.m. The flooding was under...
Providence police search for white pickup truck in connection with shooting
(WJAR) — Providence police are searching for a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with tinted windows in connection with a shooting on Tuesday night. According to police, shots were fired into a house on Leah Street in Providence. Police said 10 bullet casings were located outside and five rounds...
Dunkin' Donuts Center name removed from sign above arena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Dunkin' Donuts Center name has been removed from the big sign outside the arena in downtown Providence. It follows the removal of smaller signs around what was originally called the Providence Civic Center. Dunkin' opted not to renew the naming rights, which it held...
Missing teenagers rescued from wooded area in Easton
(WJAR) — Crews rescued two teenagers from a wooded area in the Hockomock Swamp in Easton on Wednesday night. It took crews four hours to find the missing teens, with crews saying the recent heavy rain made the search even more difficult. Police were called to the scene around...
Illegal ATV rider hits, injures New Bedford police officer
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A group of ATV, dirt bike, and motorcycle riders were seen zipping up and down Duchaine Boulevard in New Bedford on Sunday afternoon. Police said the group didn't stop when they first responded to the area. Instead, police said they drove right past them...
Fatal stabbing marks Fall River's first homicide of 2022
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Prosecutors in Bristol County said Monday that a man was stabbed to death in Fall River, marking the city's first homicide of 2022. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 58-year-old Antonio Santos of Fall River was attacked Sunday night on County Street. Officers...
Neon Marketplace launches 'Pizza Twos-day' deal
(WJAR) — Neon Marketplace, a convenience store and gas station in Warwick and Seekonk, launched a limited deal on their Roman-style pizzas beginning on Tuesday. On every Tuesday, or 'Pizza Twos-day,' as the store calls it, customers will be able to purchase any two brick-oven pizzas for $15.00. This...
Ballard's Beach Resort wins appeal of license suspensions
(WJAR) — Ballard's Beach Resort on Block Island said Wednesday that it won an appeal of the decision to suspend its entertainment and liquor licenses. The New Shoreham Town Council voted to suspend Ballard's liquor and entertainment licenses for two weeks at a show-cause hearing on Monday night. The...
Much-needed rain causes traffic, flooding issues across Rhode Island
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Much-needed rain on Tuesday afternoon caused unwanted traffic and flooding issues across the Ocean State. Traffic was backed up for hours in several areas across Rhode Island as standing water covered Interstate 195 near the Taunton Ave exit in East Providence, causing major delays. I-195...
Block Island leaders suspend Ballard's liquor and entertainment licenses for two weeks
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — The New Shoreham Town Council voted to suspend Ballard's liquor and entertainment licenses for two weeks at a show-cause hearing on Monday night. The New Shoreham Town Council, sitting as the Board of License Commissioners, held a show-cause hearing to determine the fate of Ballard’s Beach Resort’s licenses following a pair of violent disturbances that sparked concerns from residents.
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
Dartmouth police charge man for attempting to break into vehicles
(WJAR) — Dartmouth police said Monday that they have charged a man for attempting to break into vehicles in town early Sunday morning. The Dartmouth Police Department arrested Derek DeJesus, 47 of Boston, after receiving a call regarding a man attempting to open vehicles just past midnight. Police say...
Elorza and other leaders to announce eviction defense program
(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and other community leaders are set to announce an eviction defense program on Wednesday. The defense program is aimed to help Providence residents. Other leaders in Providence are set to join Elorza at the announcement, like City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, State Rep. David...
On Your Dime: Property values soar 100% for Rhode Island mobile homes
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown homeowners are dealing with the fallout of property revaluations in an unstable market, with some properties increasing in value by more than 100%. Gary Marandola couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the new value of his mobile home. “It went...
Gallery: Fall River's Durfee High School dedication shows off vocational programs
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Students have been using the new B.M.C. Durfee High School for almost a year, and the Fall River community was welcomed inside on Wednesday. The new school features nine vocational programs, including a day care center which will accept local children, and a hair salon open to the public.
