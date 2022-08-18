ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson Police ramp up efforts to catch impaired drivers

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says they’re looking to keep the community safe by targeting impaired drivers. Officers are setting up traffic safety checkpoints throughout the city in the next few days.

According to the police department, the checkpoints will be in place on August 19 – 21.

“The safety checkpoints are utilized to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate Kentucky laws,” says HPD.

The safety checkpoints will be at one or several intersections including Walnut Lane and Sunset Lane, KY 2084 and HWY 136, HWY 414 at the City of Henderson Landfill, and Watson Lane and Stonegate Drive.

Officers remind you to always plan ahead and have a designated driver when you drink alcohol.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

