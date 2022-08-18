ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UnitedHealth, Amazon among bidders for Signify Health – reports

(Reuters) – UnitedHealth Group Inc , Amazon.com Inc , CVS Health Corp and Option Care Health Inc are bidding for Signify Health Inc , Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. UnitedHealth has submitted the highest bid in excess of $30 a share,...
Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway authorized to buy 50% Occidental stake -FERC order

(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator has authorized Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the company controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, to buy up to 50% of the common stock of oil company Occidental Petroleum Corp. In an order made public on Friday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said that authorization was “consistent with...
Monte dei Paschi could raise needed cash in steps – paper

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena may raise a much-needed 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in steps, Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Sunday, as the bank looks to boost its capital by mid-November. The collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s national unity government in July, which...
UK’s FCA fines Citigroup $15 million for market abuse rule failings

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it had fined Citigroup Global Markets 12.5 million pounds ($15 million) for past failures to properly apply rules aimed at spotting suspicious trading in shares and commodities. Banks are required to implement rules introduced in 2016 and known as the...
Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to three-week low

SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low, with analysts divided over the reason behind the decline. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning, at around 0640 GMT. It recovered slightly to trade...
Wayfair to cut 870 jobs, shares down 17%

(Reuters) -Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc said on Friday it would cut about 870 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it looks to cut back operating expenses and realign investment priorities. Retailers from Wayfair to Restoration Hardware and Target Corp in recent earnings reports noted weaker sales of...
Dollar driven to five-week high by Fed rate hike forecasts

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar index hit a five-week high and posted its biggest weekly gain since April 2020 on Friday as investors adjusted for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking rates to battle inflation. The U.S. central bank needs to keep raising borrowing...
Oil prices down 1.5% for the week on recession jitters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Friday, but fell for the week on a stronger U.S. dollar and fears that an economic slowdown would weaken crude demand. Brent crude futures settled at $96.72 a barrel, gaining 13 cents. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended 27 cents higher at $90.77. Both benchmarks fell about 1.5% on the week.
