Benjamin (Ben) and Bonnie Ferro were married on August 25, 1957, at the Ripley House in Houston, Texas. They met while working at Columbia Dry Goods in Houston. In 1970, they moved to Bryan, Texas. Together Ben and Bonnie owned and operated Ben's Grocery and Ferro's Deli. They retired in 2004 after 30 successful years as business owners. Ben and Bonnie are blessed with four children, their spouses, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Pam Ferro and Tony and Mary Ferro of Bryan, Bryon and Amber Ferro of Tomball; one daughter Delisa and her husband Jack Falks of Wheelock, TX. Grandchildren-Joey Ferro (Tiffany), Jenny Siegert (Mitch), Claudia Stadelmann (Kurt), Jackson Ferro and Delaney Ferro. Greatgrandchildren-Aria Siegert and Wade Ferro. To celebrate their 65th anniversary, they will spend time with their children and their spouses, their grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

