Bryan College Station Eagle
Waller to retire after 34-year career with Texas A&M AgriLife
Mark Waller will retire Aug. 31 after a 34-year career as an agricultural economist with Texas A&M AgriLife. Waller earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in plant and soil sciences and agricultural education from Southern Illinois University, where he also earned his master’s degree in agribusiness economics. He earned his doctoral degree in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sunflowers, sesame seasons fair, prices good
Sunflowers and sesame experienced a decent 2022 with good market prices, but interest in alternative crops dipped slightly as more producers chose to plant major commodities, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. High commodity prices for crops like corn, sorghum and cotton and historically high input costs led...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M researchers report low unemployment rate and increase in non-farm employment
Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released the August Economic Indicators report Thursday, and researches say the Bryan-College Station economy is doing well with low unemployment rates and an increase in non-farm employment. “If you consider the total picture up to last month, the local economy is doing well,”...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Wetter weather is coming this weekend but it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought
Heavy rainstorms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
McCleskeys retiring from volunteering for Brazos Valley Food Bank
After 17 years of twice-weekly service, James “Lee” Leroy McCleskey and his wife, Joanie, are retiring from volunteering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank [BVFB]. McCleskey, a retired Air Force colonel, and Joanie, showed up at the Brazos Food Bank’s distribution warehouse shortly after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, back when the Brazos Valley Food Bank was called BFB and was located on Shiloh Street.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Experts evaluate O’Rourke, Collier's energy grid ideas
AUSTIN — Beto O’Rourke and Mike Collier want to talk about Texas’ power grid. Since the Democrats launched their campaigns for governor and lieutenant governor last year, the grid has been a chief reason they say voters should choose them over incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Ferro 65th Anniversary
Ferro 65th Anniversary
Benjamin (Ben) and Bonnie Ferro were married on August 25, 1957, at the Ripley House in Houston, Texas. They met while working at Columbia Dry Goods in Houston. In 1970, they moved to Bryan, Texas. Together Ben and Bonnie owned and operated Ben's Grocery and Ferro's Deli. They retired in 2004 after 30 successful years as business owners. Ben and Bonnie are blessed with four children, their spouses, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Pam Ferro and Tony and Mary Ferro of Bryan, Bryon and Amber Ferro of Tomball; one daughter Delisa and her husband Jack Falks of Wheelock, TX. Grandchildren-Joey Ferro (Tiffany), Jenny Siegert (Mitch), Claudia Stadelmann (Kurt), Jackson Ferro and Delaney Ferro. Greatgrandchildren-Aria Siegert and Wade Ferro. To celebrate their 65th anniversary, they will spend time with their children and their spouses, their grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn College opens new RELLIS administration building
Hundreds gathered in the third-floor banquet room of the new Blinn RELLIS Administration Building Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the 80,000-square-foot facility. In addition to the banquet room, the $35.5 million space includes 19 classrooms, technology labs, study rooms, staff and faculty offices, a space for student services, a recording studio and an esports arena complete with practice and competition stations.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County schools start school year with celebrations, a focus on safety
One constant among Brazos County teachers and administrators who saw the 2022-23 school year begin over the last couple weeks was the excitement of welcoming students back to campus. Area private schools, charter schools and public school districts began their academic year over the last two weeks. Students in the Navasota school district will return on Monday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast
MIAMI — Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico’s northeast shoreline amid forecasts that an offshore disturbance would become a tropical storm in coming hours. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said an Air Force...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett holds on to beat Georgia Southern's Ben Carr for US Amateur title
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett won the U.S. Amateur on Sunday, building a 5-up lead over Ben Carr and holding on for a 1-up victory in the 36-hole championship match at Ridgewood Country Club. Bennett is No. 3 in the world amateur ranking and had to...
BTU needs a change in disconnect fees
BTU needs a change in disconnect fees
When people do not pay their BTU bill in time, normally because of poverty, and get their electric service cut off, they have to pay $115 in addition to the past-due bill and a late fee of 5% of that bill. Another problem is that cutoffs, even for the elderly,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur quarterfinals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett advanced to the quarterfinals at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Thursday at the Ridgewood Country Club. The 36th-seeded Bennett who is the No. 3 amateur in the world, defeated Spain’s David Puig 4 and 2 in the round of 16. Bennett advances to face 21st-seeded Stewart Hagestad on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
A&M's Bennett advances to finals
A&M's Bennett advances to finals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett won his third straight match against a player from the top 10 in the amateur world ranking, this one Saturday getting him into the U.S. Amateur championship match with a 1-up victory over Dylan Menante. All five of Bennett’s matches at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $351,460
Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Fall 2022 move-in!
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lane elevated to president of B.L.U.E.print:
B.L.U.E.print – Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence. The student-athlete led organization is in its third year that provides leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane is one of three executive board members returning, moving up from vice president. Football player...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur semifinals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett continued his march through a tough draw in the 122nd U.S. Amateur by defeating Stewart Hagestad 3-and-2 on Friday to reach the semifinals. Bennett, the No. 3 player in the world amateur ranking, has defeated four top 30 players this week...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Commissioners look into budget and tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23
Brazos County Commissioners dove into looking at the potential budget and tax rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23 during a workshop meeting Tuesday in the Brazos County Administration Building. Katie Conner, the Brazos County auditor and budget officer, guided the commissioner’s discussion for the potential budget and tax rate. The...
