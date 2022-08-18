ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Waller to retire after 34-year career with Texas A&M AgriLife

Mark Waller will retire Aug. 31 after a 34-year career as an agricultural economist with Texas A&M AgriLife. Waller earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in plant and soil sciences and agricultural education from Southern Illinois University, where he also earned his master’s degree in agribusiness economics. He earned his doctoral degree in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Sunflowers, sesame seasons fair, prices good

Sunflowers and sesame experienced a decent 2022 with good market prices, but interest in alternative crops dipped slightly as more producers chose to plant major commodities, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. High commodity prices for crops like corn, sorghum and cotton and historically high input costs led...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Wetter weather is coming this weekend but it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought

Heavy rainstorms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Texas Society
Bryan, TX
Government
City
College Station, TX
Local
Mississippi Government
College Station, TX
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Bryan, TX
State
Mississippi State
Bryan, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Brownsville, TX
College Station, TX
Society
Local
Mississippi Society
Bryan College Station Eagle

McCleskeys retiring from volunteering for Brazos Valley Food Bank

After 17 years of twice-weekly service, James “Lee” Leroy McCleskey and his wife, Joanie, are retiring from volunteering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank [BVFB]. McCleskey, a retired Air Force colonel, and Joanie, showed up at the Brazos Food Bank’s distribution warehouse shortly after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, back when the Brazos Valley Food Bank was called BFB and was located on Shiloh Street.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Experts evaluate O’Rourke, Collier's energy grid ideas

AUSTIN — Beto O’Rourke and Mike Collier want to talk about Texas’ power grid. Since the Democrats launched their campaigns for governor and lieutenant governor last year, the grid has been a chief reason they say voters should choose them over incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Ferro 65th Anniversary

Benjamin (Ben) and Bonnie Ferro were married on August 25, 1957, at the Ripley House in Houston, Texas. They met while working at Columbia Dry Goods in Houston. In 1970, they moved to Bryan, Texas. Together Ben and Bonnie owned and operated Ben's Grocery and Ferro's Deli. They retired in 2004 after 30 successful years as business owners. Ben and Bonnie are blessed with four children, their spouses, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Pam Ferro and Tony and Mary Ferro of Bryan, Bryon and Amber Ferro of Tomball; one daughter Delisa and her husband Jack Falks of Wheelock, TX. Grandchildren-Joey Ferro (Tiffany), Jenny Siegert (Mitch), Claudia Stadelmann (Kurt), Jackson Ferro and Delaney Ferro. Greatgrandchildren-Aria Siegert and Wade Ferro. To celebrate their 65th anniversary, they will spend time with their children and their spouses, their grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
HOUSTON, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn College opens new RELLIS administration building

Hundreds gathered in the third-floor banquet room of the new Blinn RELLIS Administration Building Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the 80,000-square-foot facility. In addition to the banquet room, the $35.5 million space includes 19 classrooms, technology labs, study rooms, staff and faculty offices, a space for student services, a recording studio and an esports arena complete with practice and competition stations.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Texas A M University#Debalina Sengupta#Noaa Sea Grant#Lisam America#World Bank#Texas Sea Grant
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County schools start school year with celebrations, a focus on safety

One constant among Brazos County teachers and administrators who saw the 2022-23 school year begin over the last couple weeks was the excitement of welcoming students back to campus. Area private schools, charter schools and public school districts began their academic year over the last two weeks. Students in the Navasota school district will return on Monday.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast

MIAMI — Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico’s northeast shoreline amid forecasts that an offshore disturbance would become a tropical storm in coming hours. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said an Air Force...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

BTU needs a change in disconnect fees

When people do not pay their BTU bill in time, normally because of poverty, and get their electric service cut off, they have to pay $115 in addition to the past-due bill and a late fee of 5% of that bill. Another problem is that cutoffs, even for the elderly,...
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur quarterfinals

PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett advanced to the quarterfinals at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Thursday at the Ridgewood Country Club. The 36th-seeded Bennett who is the No. 3 amateur in the world, defeated Spain’s David Puig 4 and 2 in the round of 16. Bennett advances to face 21st-seeded Stewart Hagestad on Friday in the quarterfinals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M's Bennett advances to finals

PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett won his third straight match against a player from the top 10 in the amateur world ranking, this one Saturday getting him into the U.S. Amateur championship match with a 1-up victory over Dylan Menante. All five of Bennett’s matches at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $351,460

Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Fall 2022 move-in!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Lane elevated to president of B.L.U.E.print:

B.L.U.E.print – Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence. The student-athlete led organization is in its third year that provides leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane is one of three executive board members returning, moving up from vice president. Football player...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur semifinals

PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett continued his march through a tough draw in the 122nd U.S. Amateur by defeating Stewart Hagestad 3-and-2 on Friday to reach the semifinals. Bennett, the No. 3 player in the world amateur ranking, has defeated four top 30 players this week...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy