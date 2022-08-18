Read full article on original website
WGAL
Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash
A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
local21news.com
One killed in York County Crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday
A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
local21news.com
Identity of suspects sought after mailbox, box truck damaged in Lancaster County: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manor Township Police Department says it's attempting to identify a group of four people they say are suspects in a criminal mischief case. According to police, the group was seen walking through the parking lot of a business, where one person kicked a box truck and pulled a mailbox causing damage. Police say it happened on August 16 on the 1500 block of Temple Avenue.
local21news.com
One person hurt after shooting inside Dauphin Co Walmart
Swatara Township, Dauphin County — Update: The Swatara Township Police identified, located, and apprehended the suspect with the assistance of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Police believe Walmart is currently safe and will remain closed to the public until 6:00 a.m. on August 22nd. More information will be released...
abc27.com
Update: One person died in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.
WGAL
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in York
The York County Coroner says one man died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man hit another vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light. The coroner says this set off a chain of events, causing other vehicles to be impacted.
local21news.com
Five people hospitalized after porch collapse at Richland Township home
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department said five people were taken to the hospital after a backyard porch collapsed at a home where a gathering was happening. The collapse happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 200 block of Collegiate Drive. The fire department...
1 person dies in West Manchester Township crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Aug. 21: A 37-year-old man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township on Saturday afternoon. According to the York County Coroner's Office, the victim was behind the wheel when they crashed into other vehicles and set off a chain of events at the traffic lights on Route 30 and Trinity Road.
local21news.com
One injured in York shooting, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 5:00 PM in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. The severity of the victim's injuries have not been...
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Kills 25-Year-Old Lebanon County Woman With 'Beautiful Soul'
A Lebanon woman was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, August 17, 2022., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police. Vanessa R. Henner, 25, of Lebanon, died at the scene of the crash at 4:34 p.m., police detail in the release. Henner was driving...
local21news.com
UPDATE | Missing York County woman has been found and is safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Darlene Hollingshead has been found and is safe. State Police in York County say they are looking for a missing woman who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. According to police, 69-year-old Darlene...
Part of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed due to crash
All lanes have been closed on Route 30 eastbound due to a multiple vehicle crash. The incident occurred between the Mountville and Centerville Road exits in West Hempfield Township. PennLive will have more updates as they become available.
local21news.com
PSP: Philipsburg man charged with homicide in Rush Township stabbing
According to a criminal complaint filed Saturday, a Philipsburg man has been charged with criminal homicide relating to a stabbing death in Rush Township on Friday. Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing at the 700 block of N. Front St. in Rush Township shortly after 5pm.
abc27.com
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
18-Month-Old Airlifted From Delivery Truck Crash In Lancaster County (DEVELOPING)
An 18-month-old child was hit by a delivery truck in Lancaster County on Thursday, August 18, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened near the area of Philadelphia Pike and Plank Road in Salisbury Township just before 10 a.m., according to dispatch. A medical helicopter was called to the scene,...
local21news.com
16-year-old hurt in Williamsport shooting Saturday
Williamsport (Lycoming County) - A 16-year-old juvenile is facing several felony charges, after shooting another 16-year-old in the 5000-block of West Edwin Street around 9:50 Friday night. According to Williamsport Police, the 16-year-old victim was walking with an adult male, when two 16-year-olds, wearing dark clothing, approached them. One of...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Route 30 East in Lancaster County shut down due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a part of US Route 30 east in Lancaster Countyfor part of the afternoon on Saturday. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 30 eastbound between Exit: MOUNTVILLE and Exit: CENTERVILLE ROAD. All lanes were closed. No word...
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
