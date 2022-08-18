ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

WGAL

Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash

A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County Crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday

A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Identity of suspects sought after mailbox, box truck damaged in Lancaster County: police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manor Township Police Department says it's attempting to identify a group of four people they say are suspects in a criminal mischief case. According to police, the group was seen walking through the parking lot of a business, where one person kicked a box truck and pulled a mailbox causing damage. Police say it happened on August 16 on the 1500 block of Temple Avenue.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One person hurt after shooting inside Dauphin Co Walmart

Swatara Township, Dauphin County — Update: The Swatara Township Police identified, located, and apprehended the suspect with the assistance of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Police believe Walmart is currently safe and will remain closed to the public until 6:00 a.m. on August 22nd. More information will be released...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Update: One person died in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died in a crash that closed both directions of US 30 in York County on Saturday. The York County coroner says the crash occurred in the area of N. Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Machester Township. The person who died in the crash was a 37-year-old man, the coroner reports, whose name has not yet been released.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in York

The York County Coroner says one man died in a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man hit another vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light. The coroner says this set off a chain of events, causing other vehicles to be impacted.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Five people hospitalized after porch collapse at Richland Township home

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department said five people were taken to the hospital after a backyard porch collapsed at a home where a gathering was happening. The collapse happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 200 block of Collegiate Drive. The fire department...
RICHLAND, PA
FOX 43

1 person dies in West Manchester Township crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Aug. 21: A 37-year-old man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in West Manchester Township on Saturday afternoon. According to the York County Coroner's Office, the victim was behind the wheel when they crashed into other vehicles and set off a chain of events at the traffic lights on Route 30 and Trinity Road.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One injured in York shooting, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 5:00 PM in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. The severity of the victim's injuries have not been...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

UPDATE | Missing York County woman has been found and is safe

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Darlene Hollingshead has been found and is safe. State Police in York County say they are looking for a missing woman who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. According to police, 69-year-old Darlene...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

16-year-old hurt in Williamsport shooting Saturday

Williamsport (Lycoming County) - A 16-year-old juvenile is facing several felony charges, after shooting another 16-year-old in the 5000-block of West Edwin Street around 9:50 Friday night. According to Williamsport Police, the 16-year-old victim was walking with an adult male, when two 16-year-olds, wearing dark clothing, approached them. One of...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA

