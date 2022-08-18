In Sailorway Middle School football action last night the Sailors got off to an exciting start against rival Firelands. It was a game that was fit for a Hollywood screen play. After a scoreless first quarter, the two teams traded touchdowns as the host team Falcons scored first on a long run after the Falcon defender picked off an errant throw and raced down the sideline for the score. The Sailor defense stiffened and the two point try was denied. The Sailors next possession saw them even the score on a long pass and catch with Trenton Garcia hitting Chase Jackson. Jackson made a great catch between defenders and ran away from the would be tacklers for the tie. The Sailors also failed on their two point try. The second half started and saw both teams move the ball up and down the field but not be able to score. The teams battled to the last 2 minutes. The Sailors punted the ball which put the home team on their own 13 yard line. From that point, the Sailor defense took over and forced two incomplete passes and a gang tackle for a short gain. After a Sailor time out, only 10 seconds remained on the clock. The Falcon quarterback mishandled the snap and both the ball and the quarterback ended up in the end zone under a host of Sailor defensive linemen. The referee signaled touchdown and the Sailors went crazy. Daniel Roy was credited with the recovery. William Neely also had a fumble recovery and Phoenix Zgola added an interception to help lead the defense. What a great way to end a hard fought battle between two fine teams! The Sailors looked to build on their success next week when they play Amherst at Sailor Stadium Thursday at 4:30pm.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO