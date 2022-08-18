Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
Related
vermilionathletics.org
Junior Varsity Volleyball defeats Edison
The JV Sailors started off their season with a sweep of Edision on Saturday! Vermilion was strong from the service line with 12 total aces. Peyton Logsdon had five followed by Cali Wilson with three Grace Conrady and Lauren Logsdon added two each. Setters Erin Ellis and freshman Lauren Logsdon controlled the offense with 13 assist from Logsdon and 7 from Ellis. Sophomore hitters Peyton Logsdon and Claire Bartlome led the offense. Logsdon had 12 kills and Bartlome added 9. Freshman Elizabeth Okasinski added a kill in her first JV match and Cali Wilson had a kill from the middle. Wilson had the Sailors only solo block of the match as well. Libero Brynn Chadwick set the tone on defense with great plays on serve recieve and defense. Wilson, Bartlome, Conrady, and P. Logsdon all added digs. The Sailors take on Firelands on Tuesday!
vermilionathletics.org
Lady Sailors JV golf defeats Norwalk but falls to Bellevue
The Lady Sailors JV Golf team traveled to Sycamore Hills to take Norwalk and Bellevue this afternoon. The Lady Sailors defeated Norwalk 264-277 and fell to Bellevue 264-227. Leading the way for the Lady Sailors were. Joscelyn Alavardo with a 62 and. Madison Weirsum with a 63. The JV team...
vermilionathletics.org
Sailorway Football Burst into 2022 season with a big win!!
In Sailorway Middle School football action last night the Sailors got off to an exciting start against rival Firelands. It was a game that was fit for a Hollywood screen play. After a scoreless first quarter, the two teams traded touchdowns as the host team Falcons scored first on a long run after the Falcon defender picked off an errant throw and raced down the sideline for the score. The Sailor defense stiffened and the two point try was denied. The Sailors next possession saw them even the score on a long pass and catch with Trenton Garcia hitting Chase Jackson. Jackson made a great catch between defenders and ran away from the would be tacklers for the tie. The Sailors also failed on their two point try. The second half started and saw both teams move the ball up and down the field but not be able to score. The teams battled to the last 2 minutes. The Sailors punted the ball which put the home team on their own 13 yard line. From that point, the Sailor defense took over and forced two incomplete passes and a gang tackle for a short gain. After a Sailor time out, only 10 seconds remained on the clock. The Falcon quarterback mishandled the snap and both the ball and the quarterback ended up in the end zone under a host of Sailor defensive linemen. The referee signaled touchdown and the Sailors went crazy. Daniel Roy was credited with the recovery. William Neely also had a fumble recovery and Phoenix Zgola added an interception to help lead the defense. What a great way to end a hard fought battle between two fine teams! The Sailors looked to build on their success next week when they play Amherst at Sailor Stadium Thursday at 4:30pm.
Comments / 0