FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Immanuel Lutheran playground dedication
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A new playground was dedicated Sunday, Aug. 21 at Brookfield's Immanuel Lutheran Church. Organizers said they expected around 500 church members, families, playground sponsors and members of the community to take part in Sunday's dedication, which also included a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This new playground is a community...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bike4Friendship: Trek to Door County to raise disability awareness
FOX POINT, Wis. - Pedaling with a purpose, dozens of people are biking nearly 200 miles from Fox Point to Door County to support Bike4Friendship and raise money for The Friendship Circle. The pedaling began outside Friendship Circle in Fox Point Sunday morning, Aug. 21. "We are leaving from Fox...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis missing man found safe
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A missing West Allis man was found safe Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. West Allis police asked for help finding Nghi Nguyen, 33, missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. There were concerns because police said Nguyen suffers from bipolar disorder and is unable to care for himself due...
wpr.org
23-year-old man buys Wisconsin golf course, hopes to attract younger generation to golf
It was mostly a joke in college. What if Tyler Luedtke, now 23, bought the Sir Lanserlot Golf Course in Plymouth? He's from the area and played that course as a kid. And about a year and a half ago while he was at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he floated the idea to a friend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named
WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Holy Redeemer health clinic opens inside church walls
MILWAUKEE - A state-of-the-art health clinic opened Saturday, Aug. 20 inside Holy Redeemer Church near 35th and Hampton. The clinic was opened by Milwaukee Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, pastor of Holy Redeemer, and his church. It will be operated within the church walls – providing "much-needed health services to the community."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
At the Lake: Camp for inclusivity
HARTLAND, Wis. - Inclusivity can be a priority, even At the Lake. Being there is more than getting on the water. "Camp, picnic, swim, hike, climb!" said Steven DuFresne. The rock wall is where we find Jess harnessing. She’s been an athlete and volunteer for the "At the Lake" event...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Zoorific Saturday at Racine Zoo
Looking for something the whole family can enjoy this weekend? Aszya Summers from the Racine Zoo joins Real Milwaukee with the details on some fun events.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County Fair Narcan training, giveaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - You probably go to the fair for the rides, music and food, but in Kenosha County, you can come back with something life-saving. You might not expect to talk about drug overdoses at a fair booth, but with Wisconsin fentanyl deaths up 97%, it’s important to talk about that everywhere.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'Heal The Hood' block party, school resource fair
MILWAUKEE - A "Heal The Hood" block party and back-to-school resource fair was held in Milwaukee Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was organized by Heal The Hood MKE and the African American Roundtable. It took place at Clovernook Playfield near 76th and Mill from noon to 5 p.m. The event...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Explore Milwaukee's culinary food scene at Indulge Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Explore Milwaukee's exceptional and celebrated culinary food scene at Indulge Milwaukee. Brian Kramp gets a look at what guests can expect.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bristol exotic pet surrender, 37 animals turned in
BRISTOL, Wis. - Thirty-seven animals were turned in during an "Exotic Pet Surrender Event" in Bristol Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was held at the Pringle Nature Center on 160th Avenue in Bristol. Area organizations were on hand accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals and plants -- no questions asked.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
7 tips to a smooth back-to-school transition
MILWAUKEE - Make the transition back to school a smooth one with these tips from Penfield Children's Center.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River
RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. FOX6's crews on scene observed multiple agencies involved, including Racine police and fire officials. At this point, it's unclear what caused the SUV to enter the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Long-term missing man last seen April 17
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help locating a 36-year-old Milwaukee man last seen on April 17. Ryan Withee is described as a white male, 5’10", 165 pounds, bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray knit winter hat, a black zip-up...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend's Art & Chalk Fest, artists bring pavement parcels to life
WEST BEND, Wis. - West Bend's Art & Chalk Fest drew artists and guests to the Museum of Wisconsin Art Saturday, Aug. 20 for the first day of the two-day event. Organizers said the event "provides a weekend of art experiences by artists in all mediums." This year's event was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Quanita Jackson, killed near Moody Park, honored with basketball games
MILWAUKEE - Quanita "Tay" Jackson, fatally shot near Moody Park in August 2019, was honored during a special "Tay Day" celebrity basketball game Saturday, Aug. 20. Three years later, no arrests have been made in connection with Jackson's murder. The event was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed
MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Milwaukee fire officials said the crash involved one vehicle. There were reports that the vehicle struck a tree. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
