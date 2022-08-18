ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell hits 2-run HR, Manaea goes 7, Padres top Nationals 2-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he’s out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory, scattering five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31. The teams split the four-game series, with Nick Martinez earning his fifth save for the Padres by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (4-17) gave up two runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings — his sixth loss without a win dating back to July 9.
Orioles, Red Sox ready for Little League Classic

The series finale between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox on Sunday night will be meaningful in several ways. The game will be at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., and the 2,366-seat venue will serve as the site for the fifth annual Little League Classic.
