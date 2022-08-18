ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters

We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market

This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
Davenport (Iowa) vs Santa Clara (Utah) at Little League Baseball World Series free live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch online without cable (8/21/2022)

Two teams will be fighting to stay alive today when the boys from Davenport, Iowa of the Midwest Region face off against the Mountain Region team from Santa Clara, Utah in the second game of Day 5 at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This game takes place at 8 a.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 21 and is being broadcast live on ESPN, but will also be streaming on ESPN Plus as well.
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii

HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, “Fun Utility Vehicle,” on Oahu’s roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a “right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient” electric vehicle.
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City

There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
Utah Lt. Gov. Henderson’s cousin killed in alleged Taylorsville murder-suicide shooting

FRIDAY 8/19/22 9:30 a.m. TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman who was shot and killed in an alleged murder-suicide in Taylorsville this week has been confirmed as the cousin of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. The woman, 34-year-old Amanda Mayne, was identified by Taylorsville Police on Wednesday. Henderson Tweeted about her cousin’s death saying: “Our […]
3940 S Warbler St W Unit 239, Salt Lake City, UT 84123

Newly remodel mobile home. Huge Master Bedroom, Granite Counter Tops, Double Oven, Built-in range in Island, New Floors, New Carpet, New everything. This mobile home is immaculate. See it before it is Gone! All buyers must be approved by the park to be considered. for Financing if needed please call Denise Lott 801-530-9111 (ITIN Loans are also available)
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
