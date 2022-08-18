Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Vanderbilt visits Hawaii with higher expectations
A Hawaii football legend adds another milestone on Aug. 27 in Honolulu when former record-setting Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters
We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
ksl.com
Jazz legend Joe Ingles's stunning Salt Lake home is on the market
This story is sponsored by Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. Professional sports fans can take their adoration for former Utah Jazz basketball player Joe Ingles to a whole new level with the purchase of his Salt Lake City estate. The property, which features a beautiful two-story cape-style home at the edge of Emigration Canyon, is listed at $3,500,000. It includes six bedrooms and five full baths inside an open and bright interior.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida announces sell out for season opener against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp
The Swamp will be full on opening night. The University of Florida announced that all single-game tickets for their season opener on Sept. 3rd against Utah have been sold out. There are still some tickets available as part of full-season packages. Florida will be a new ball coach on the...
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 6 Bishop Gorman rolls over Corner Canyon 42-7 in season opener
It took less than three minutes for No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) to score its first touchdown of the season. The Gaels, however, didn't stop there, rolling to a 42-7 opening-night win over a visiting Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) team that scored 45 points last week. Gorman junior quarterback...
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
Davenport (Iowa) vs Santa Clara (Utah) at Little League Baseball World Series free live stream, score, time, TV channel, how to watch online without cable (8/21/2022)
Two teams will be fighting to stay alive today when the boys from Davenport, Iowa of the Midwest Region face off against the Mountain Region team from Santa Clara, Utah in the second game of Day 5 at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This game takes place at 8 a.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 21 and is being broadcast live on ESPN, but will also be streaming on ESPN Plus as well.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Arcimoto Honolulu opens in Hawaii
HONOLULU — In the near future, you just might see a three-wheeled FUV, “Fun Utility Vehicle,” on Oahu’s roadways. Imagined and produced by Arcimoto, Inc. out of Eugene, Oregon, the FUV is being touted as an everyday electric vehicle for residents and a fun rental for visitors as a “right-sized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient” electric vehicle.
KUTV
High School Football: Roy Comes Up Big Against Fremont, Plus 12 Other Matchups
8/19/2022 — ( KUTV) - In Week 2 of the high school football season Roy jumped out to a 17-0 lead on Fremont and cruised to a 13 point win on Friday Night Rivals. Watch the game highlights right here, along with 12 other matchups from around the state.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Salt Lake City
There is something about Italian food that I find incredibly comforting. After eating a big Italian dinner, you feel so good. I haven’t been able to put my finger on precisely what it is. Maybe it’s the pasta, the delicious tomato sauce, or the herbs and seasonings. Regardless...
KITV.com
UH Board of Regents approves plan to nearly double the seating at Ching Athletics Complex
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's some good news for the Braddahhood. More University of Hawaii (UH) football fans will be able to attend the Rainbow Warriors' home games starting next year. The UH Board of Regents on Thursday approved a plan to nearly double the number of seats at the Clarence...
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
KHON2
Big Tire Bootcamp Helps Mikey Monis and Kelly Simek Train for The 2022 Spartan Race
Honolulu (KHON2) – Big Tire Bootcamp trains Mikey Monis and Kelly Simek ahead of their 2022 Spartan Race in collaboration with 1 Mile 1 Veteran podcast. Located in Ewa Beach, Big Tire Bootcamp is aimed to help those looking to regain their strength, endurance, virility and form. “The goal...
Utah Lt. Gov. Henderson’s cousin killed in alleged Taylorsville murder-suicide shooting
FRIDAY 8/19/22 9:30 a.m. TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman who was shot and killed in an alleged murder-suicide in Taylorsville this week has been confirmed as the cousin of Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. The woman, 34-year-old Amanda Mayne, was identified by Taylorsville Police on Wednesday. Henderson Tweeted about her cousin’s death saying: “Our […]
utahrealtygroup.com
3940 S Warbler St W Unit 239, Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Newly remodel mobile home. Huge Master Bedroom, Granite Counter Tops, Double Oven, Built-in range in Island, New Floors, New Carpet, New everything. This mobile home is immaculate. See it before it is Gone! All buyers must be approved by the park to be considered. for Financing if needed please call Denise Lott 801-530-9111 (ITIN Loans are also available)
recordpatriot.com
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands
What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
Gephardt Daily
Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
