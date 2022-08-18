Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Nebraska Football: Huskers’ target Caleb Bryant decommits from Utah
Nebraska football might have a second shot at a talented defensive lineman. Caleb Bryant out of Vicksburg, Mississippi has been committed to the Utah Utes since June but recently had a change of heart. The 3-star prospect took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce that he was officially decommitting.
floridagators.com
SOLD OUT: Florida-Utah Matchup Highlights Return of Football to The Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Single-game tickets for Florida's Sept. 3 season opener against No. 7 Utah have sold out, the Gators Ticket Office announced Saturday. A few hundred tickets are still available as part of season-tickets packages. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans looking to be part of...
Florida announces single-game ticket sellout for opener
Single-game tickets for Florida's season opener against Utah at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 3 are sold out, the university announced via press release on Saturday morning. There are still a "few hundred tickets" available for the contest via the program's season tickets package, though. Florida's single-game ticket sellout for...
Florida fall scrimmage No. 2 attendance notes
Here are our attendance notes from Florida's Saturday afternoon scrimmage, its 14th overall session of preseason camp and second scrimmage. The session, which also marked Florida's first scrimmage on the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, was open to members of the media for roughly 15 minutes during which players participated in stretch lines and position group warmup drills. Here are detailed attendance notes from that period.
Report: Riley Kugel and Aleksander Szymczyk Enroll at Florida
The final two members of the Florida Gators 2022-23 roster arrived in Gainesville on Thursday.
'For us to be invited back, it really means the world': Gators impress former players with facility, practice
The names of Florida’s former All-Americans line the bricks Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rests upon, signaling to pedestrians the ocean of storied alumni the program’s produced. In recent years, the current teams’ connection to those names has seemingly grown more distant. Florida head coach Billy Napier took...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eugene Wilson III, Florida 4-star WR commit, shows off SEC speed on TD catch
Eugene Wilson III is bringing SEC speed to the Florida receiving corps in 2023. The blue-chip Gator pledge showed off his playmaking ability in space making his first catch of the season. Wilson’s Tampa Gaither squad is at home against Jefferson on Friday. On his first catch, Wilson turned on...
kjzz.com
David vs. Goliath: West High football team taking on top team in nation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Olosaa Solovi, head football coach of West High School in Salt Lake City, is looking to turn his team into the juggernaut it was in the 1990s. “When I was at West in the 90s, we were a total powerhouse,” said Solovi. “The program has been struggling the last 20 years.”
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
WCJB
71-year-old Gainesville man arrested for stalking underage girl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he stalked an underage girl. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ronald Bishop, 71, on Thursday. Deputies say Bishop was trying to contact a 17-year-old girl while she was at work, and over the...
WWII plane takes off from Willard Bay State Park after mechanical issue
A vintage, World War II airplane is airborne once again following an unplanned layover in northern Utah.
alachuachronicle.com
Road rage incident leads to aggravated battery arrest
ALACHUA, Fla. – Aaron Arthur McInerny, 44, was arrested yesterday after allegedly hitting one victim with a car and pointing a gun at a second victim following a road rage incident in Alachua. The victims reported that they got involved in a road rage incident with McInerny at about...
WCJB
Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
WCJB
Four Levy County first responders are recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was suffering from an overdose at a home just outside of Bronson on Wednesday night. Law enforcement and EMS responded and while treating the patient two deputies and two EMS personnel started to show symptoms of fentanyl exposure. “The deputy that was initially exposed...
