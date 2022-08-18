ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

247Sports

Florida announces single-game ticket sellout for opener

Single-game tickets for Florida's season opener against Utah at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 3 are sold out, the university announced via press release on Saturday morning. There are still a "few hundred tickets" available for the contest via the program's season tickets package, though. Florida's single-game ticket sellout for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida fall scrimmage No. 2 attendance notes

Here are our attendance notes from Florida's Saturday afternoon scrimmage, its 14th overall session of preseason camp and second scrimmage. The session, which also marked Florida's first scrimmage on the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, was open to members of the media for roughly 15 minutes during which players participated in stretch lines and position group warmup drills. Here are detailed attendance notes from that period.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Person
Billy Napier
WCJB

71-year-old Gainesville man arrested for stalking underage girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he stalked an underage girl. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ronald Bishop, 71, on Thursday. Deputies say Bishop was trying to contact a 17-year-old girl while she was at work, and over the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road rage incident leads to aggravated battery arrest

ALACHUA, Fla. – Aaron Arthur McInerny, 44, was arrested yesterday after allegedly hitting one victim with a car and pointing a gun at a second victim following a road rage incident in Alachua. The victims reported that they got involved in a road rage incident with McInerny at about...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
CHIEFLAND, FL

