ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Campus Spotlight: UA Little Rock cybersecurity certification catching employer interest

By Gary Burton Jr., Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XvRP_0hLQN30c00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Times change and with them, new fields of employment open up.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock computer science department chairman Albert Baker said certification in cybersecurity will catch a prospective employer’s interest.

The university is part of the CyberLearn Arkansas consortium , which received a $1.96 million start-up workforce development grant from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development.

Little Rock FBI encouraging businesses to participate in cybersecurity initiatives

UA Little Rock cybersecurity professor Philip Huff, who has 15 years of experience in the discipline, said the advantage is not just for students pursuing cybersecurity training and that the certification can help with whatever career track they take.

“Anybody interacting with technology moving into their career, it’s going to be an asset for you to understand cybersecurity and how that interacts with the job you’re doing,” Huff said.

In his 15 years in the field, Huff has seen the nature of cybersecurity change as the level of technology has increased over time. Earlier the lack of technology left more room for mistakes, but now he noted that, “the stakes are higher.”

The stakes are higher for everyone, not just employees tasked with cybersecurity, but also for those who have to tech prospective employees how to contend with the ins and outs of the science.

With cybercrime on the rise, FBI and CISA push cybersecurity

A program offering certificates in cybersecurity it much needed, UA Little Rock graduate student Andrew Bomberger said.

“Any bit that we can help teach individuals to better secure themselves, in its own way will help protect the system as a whole,” Bomberger said.

Along with UA Little Rock, the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and five additional institutions across the state will provide certification in cybersecurity to students. For more information on the program, head to CyberLearnArkansas.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#College#Ua#Times#Fbi
FOX 16 News

PCSSD Superintendent talks back-to-school

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Pulaski County Special School District is preparing to welcome students back to the classroom on August 22. Superintendent Dr. Charles McNulty stopped by Good Day Arkansas to talk about what parents, students and staff can expect for this upcoming school year. Watch the video above for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Brandon House brings back-to-school block party to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center is set to host its Rock the Block back-to-school block party. It’s scheduled for Saturday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center’s Midtown location at 3802 W. 12th Street in Little Rock. The event is free to the public. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy