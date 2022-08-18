Read full article on original website
Oak Harbor teen receives life-changing prosthetic running foot in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The wait is finally over for an Oak Harbor Ohio teen. 19-year-old Zac Moyer is receiving a prosthetic running foot at the Össur and Challenged Athletes Foundation Running and Mobility Clinic. He recently tested out a prosthetic foot, not knowing that he was...
Rescue beagles arrive at Humane Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - 25 beagles can now call Fort Wayne home after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. That facility - which would sell puppies for animal research - has been shut down. 4,000 dogs are on their way to safer homes. Humane Fort Wayne...
Woman wounded in E. Lewis St. shooting overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman was hospitalized early Saturday morning after police say someone opened fire at a large gathering near downtown. Officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Lewis St. at 1:29 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from a dozen local high school football games in the first edition of The Locker Room for the 2022 season.
ChangeMakers holds meeting to discuss the new jail after Board of Commissioners meeting is canceled
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Commissioners typically hold their public meetings at 10 a.m. once a week but Friday’s was canceled because they said there was a lack of business to discuss. “If it is not their business, whose business is it,” Daylana Saunders with...
Komet family gathers for Braydin Lewis Fundraiser
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Saturday evening more than 15 Komet legends participated in a charity hockey game to support the Braydin Lewis Fundraiser. Braydin is a local resident, hockey player, and recent homestead grad who was recently diagnosed with glioblastoma. On June 2nd the young athlete underwent emergency surgery to have the tumor removed from his right frontal lobe.
Officers increasing patrols for impaired drivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Police Department, New Haven Police Department and Woodburn Police Department as these agencies gear up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting...
TinCaps fall 4-2 in game four
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps were defeated, 4-2, by the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Friday Night at Parkview Field. It was Fort Wayne’s Star Wars Night. The TinCaps wore Baby Yoda-themed jerseys in front of a crowd of 7,590 – the ninth sellout of the season.
Mastodon Women's Soccer opens season with win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 4-1 victory over Chicago State on Thursday (Aug. 18) at the Hefner Soccer Complex. The Mastodons dominated the majority of play in the contest but it was Chicago State on the...
'Caps come up short in battle with Dragons
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A crowd of 8,003 fans packed Parkview Field for the ballpark's 10th sellout of the season on Saturday night, but the TinCaps lost a close game against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 4-3. Dayton broke a tie score with a run in the top of the ninth inning.
