Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Rescue beagles arrive at Humane Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - 25 beagles can now call Fort Wayne home after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. That facility - which would sell puppies for animal research - has been shut down. 4,000 dogs are on their way to safer homes. Humane Fort Wayne...
Woman wounded in E. Lewis St. shooting overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman was hospitalized early Saturday morning after police say someone opened fire at a large gathering near downtown. Officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Lewis St. at 1:29 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Komet family gathers for Braydin Lewis Fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Saturday evening more than 15 Komet legends participated in a charity hockey game to support the Braydin Lewis Fundraiser. Braydin is a local resident, hockey player, and recent homestead grad who was recently diagnosed with glioblastoma. On June 2nd the young athlete underwent emergency surgery to have the tumor removed from his right frontal lobe.
Officers increasing patrols for impaired drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Police Department, New Haven Police Department and Woodburn Police Department as these agencies gear up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting...
TinCaps fall 4-2 in game four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps were defeated, 4-2, by the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Friday Night at Parkview Field. It was Fort Wayne’s Star Wars Night. The TinCaps wore Baby Yoda-themed jerseys in front of a crowd of 7,590 – the ninth sellout of the season.
Mastodon Women's Soccer opens season with win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 4-1 victory over Chicago State on Thursday (Aug. 18) at the Hefner Soccer Complex. The Mastodons dominated the majority of play in the contest but it was Chicago State on the...
'Caps come up short in battle with Dragons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A crowd of 8,003 fans packed Parkview Field for the ballpark's 10th sellout of the season on Saturday night, but the TinCaps lost a close game against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 4-3. Dayton broke a tie score with a run in the top of the ninth inning.
