Fearless 40: Pine Bluff Zebras

2022 is a year of change for the Pine Bluff Zebras. Pine Bluff is moving down to 5A and they have a new head coach.

Micheal Williams takes over the Zs. He’s been coaching in Texas but is a Pine Bluff native.

The Zebras only won two games in 2021, but Coach Williams says the talent is there and it’s time to restore that Zebra pride.

Pine Bluff opens the season against Central.

