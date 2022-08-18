ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
TULSA, OK
MySanAntonio

Do You Have What It Takes To Revive This Futuristic Tulsa Tower?

The design inspiration for this one-of-a-kind home in Oklahoma came from a postcard. Resembling a Space Age wonder, this residence is now available for $295,000. Known to Tulsa locals as the Jetsons House, it's a four-story home with a remarkable view. It was initially listed in June for $415,000. “It’s...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
News On 6

City Councilor Announces New Scheels Store At Woodland Hills Mall

Tulsa may soon be getting a new shopping experience. City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook that multi-attraction store Scheels will soon build a new location at Woodland Hills Mall. The $231M investment will replace the former Sears location with a 250,000 square foot store that could be open...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang

TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa airport seeing increase in passenger travel

TULSA, Okla. — Passenger travel is once again back to pre-pandemic levels at Tulsa International Airport. Airport officials released passenger numbers for the month of July, which show numbers are slightly better than what they were in July 2019. Andrew Pierini with the Tulsa airport said other airports are...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso

Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
OWASSO, OK
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Lamont 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Cherokee County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal

The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Global District Hosts Festival De Frida

Families gathered Saturday to celebrate the artwork of Frida Kahlo with a festival dedicated to her. This is "Festival de Frida" at Plaza Santa Cecilia near 21st and Garnett. Artists presented their own live interpretations of Kahlo's work while also celebrating different art styles at this multicultural event. Organizers said...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer

A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta raises $175,000 to benefit community

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta presented by AT&T raised $175,000 that will go to benefit youth educational and athletic initiatives in Henryetta. On Saturday, June 11, approximately 10,000 fans attended the inaugural event in Aikman's hometown. Attendees came from primarily the Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and...
HENRYETTA, OK

