New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces
TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
KTUL
51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
MySanAntonio
Do You Have What It Takes To Revive This Futuristic Tulsa Tower?
The design inspiration for this one-of-a-kind home in Oklahoma came from a postcard. Resembling a Space Age wonder, this residence is now available for $295,000. Known to Tulsa locals as the Jetsons House, it's a four-story home with a remarkable view. It was initially listed in June for $415,000. “It’s...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism
Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
News On 6
City Councilor Announces New Scheels Store At Woodland Hills Mall
Tulsa may soon be getting a new shopping experience. City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook that multi-attraction store Scheels will soon build a new location at Woodland Hills Mall. The $231M investment will replace the former Sears location with a 250,000 square foot store that could be open...
Tulsa Dream Center Aquatic Center grand opening
The idea for the pool came after two young kids drowned in a creek, members of the community knew something needed to change.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang
TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
Protest held outside local artist’s studio over ‘inappropriate behavior’
TULSA, Okla. — More than a dozen people gathered outside a local artist’s studio to protest what they said is, “inappropriate behavior” on Saturday. People held signs and voiced their opinions about Scott Taylor. One protestor said they wanted Tulsa to be a safe space for...
Tulsa airport seeing increase in passenger travel
TULSA, Okla. — Passenger travel is once again back to pre-pandemic levels at Tulsa International Airport. Airport officials released passenger numbers for the month of July, which show numbers are slightly better than what they were in July 2019. Andrew Pierini with the Tulsa airport said other airports are...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol participating in “America’s Best Looking Cruiser,” asks Oklahomans to vote
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is participating in the ninth annual American Association of State Troopers’ “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar contest. OHP asks Oklahomans to support them by voting and spreading the word about the content. The top 13 states receiving votes...
News On 6
Gov. Stitt Delivers Address To Northeastern Oklahoma Business Leaders
Governor Kevin Stitt came to Tulsa Thursday to give his annual address to the northeast Oklahoma business community. He spent a lot of time talking about what it means to be a top 10 state. "We're number 1 in recidivism, like going back into prison right now. Some of the...
news9.com
Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso
Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Lamont 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Cherokee County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman...
pryorinfopub.com
State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal
The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
News On 6
Tulsa Global District Hosts Festival De Frida
Families gathered Saturday to celebrate the artwork of Frida Kahlo with a festival dedicated to her. This is "Festival de Frida" at Plaza Santa Cecilia near 21st and Garnett. Artists presented their own live interpretations of Kahlo's work while also celebrating different art styles at this multicultural event. Organizers said...
News On 6
Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer
A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
moreclaremore.com
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
KTUL
Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta raises $175,000 to benefit community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta presented by AT&T raised $175,000 that will go to benefit youth educational and athletic initiatives in Henryetta. On Saturday, June 11, approximately 10,000 fans attended the inaugural event in Aikman's hometown. Attendees came from primarily the Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and...
Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
News On 6
Jenks High School Seniors Share Excitement For New School Year, Painted Parking Spots
Students at many Green Country school districts had their first day of school on Aug. 18, and for some, they said it is a relief. Seniors, especially, are hoping for a year without cancellations and disruptions. The principal at Jenks High School said the first day went smoothly. Students also...
