kinyradio.com
City-wide power outage resolved quickly by AEL&P
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Early Sunday at 12:15 am, the power went out for all of Juneau. The power outage affected Auke Bay, Mendenhall Valley, Lemon Creek, Downtown, and Douglas Island. AEL&P posted updates on their Facebook page. At 12:28 am, AEL&P determined the issue originated near Snettisham. By 1:20...
kinyradio.com
Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
kinyradio.com
CCFR: Battery-operated scooter causes Thursday evening house fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to s structure fire on Thursday evening in the Valley. On Thursday at approximately 7:20 p.m., CCFR responded to the 4100 block of Taku Boulevard for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, fire personnel found smoke and a small fire inside...
kinyradio.com
Lemon Creek project construction website has been updated
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Work is ongoing with the Lemon Creek project, and new information on construction has been updated on the project website. More information can be found here. On Sunday, Aug. 21, there will be long-line painting from the Vanderbilt Hill area to Anka Street. From Alaway Avenue...
ktoo.org
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
kinyradio.com
Montana Creek Bridge, near rifle range, closes to car traffic
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation said Thursday that the Montana Creek Bridge, located beyond the Hank Harmon Rifle Range, is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. Pedestrian access remains open, but could be closed if the bridge's condition worsens. ADOT Spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said the...
