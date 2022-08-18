Juneau Police: The role of school resource officers. UAS Campus Kick-Off on Friday. Cancer Connection, working to beat the odds.

Read full article on original website
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
