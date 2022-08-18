Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect charged with arson after house fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire in Middletown over the weekend. It happened on Sunday around 11:30 p.m. when Middletown police and fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the 1700 block of Manchester Road. When they got...
WLWT 5
60-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Avondale Wednesday night. According to police, just before 11 p.m. district four units responded to the 3400 block of Reading Road on reports of an accident with a pedestrian struck. Investigators said the victim...
WLWT 5
Police: Man sustains serious injuries after being shot in leg in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Price Hill. Police say the shooting happened on Woodlawn Avenue, near Warsaw Avenue. Officials say a man in his late 30s was shot in the leg several times and was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WLWT 5
Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest second person for fatal West End shooting
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a second person in connection to a July fatal shooting in the West End. Police said 38-year-old Frank Bracey-Turney has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Aaron Zander at the Stanley Rowe apartment complex. According to court records, around 2:55 a.m....
WLWT 5
Juvenile hit while crossing road on bike in Edgewood Wednesday morning
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — The Edgewood Police Department says a juvenile was hit while crossing the road Wednesday morning. Police say they received a call of the incident just before 7 a.m. Officials say a vehicle was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley at the same time a juvenile riding a...
WLWT 5
Friends seeking justice for mother in fatal hit-and-run
NEWPORT, Ky. — Friends of the cyclist and mother who was killed while riding her bicycle are asking the person responsible to come forward. Gloria Dawn San Miguel was on the 11th Street Bridge Saturday morning when police say a car hit and killed her and then drove away.
WLWT 5
Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.
WLWT 5
Engineers close Milford Township road for a culvert replacement
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office will close a road in Milford Township for a culvert replacement, Wednesday. Harris Road will close from State Route 177 to U.S. 127 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a crash blocking traffic on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash on southbound Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township is causing delays, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 2:14 p.m. between Asbury Road and Witt Road. Delays are currently expected to exceed...
WLWT 5
Blue Ash police investigating after man shoots himself in leg
BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Blue Ash Police Department is investigating after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg Monday afternoon. Police say just after noon, a man accidentally shot himself in the leg when in a vehicle on Kenwood Road at Cornell Road. Officials say the driver...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after pedestrian struck by streetcar in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was struck by a street car Monday night in Over-the-Rhine. According to early reports, dispatchers said a pedestrian was struck in the 1600 block of Race Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police have not released the extent...
WLWT 5
Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
WLWT 5
Warren County issues an emergency road closure in front of Five Points Elementary School
FIVE POINTS, Ohio — Warren County Engineers announced an emergency road closure in Clearcreek Township on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Lytle-Five Points Road is closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive, effective immediately. The closure is in front of Five Points Elementary School in between the...
WLWT 5
'I hurt for the daughter': Mother of fatal hit-and-run victim says impact yet to hit most vulnerable victim
COVINGTON, Ky. — The mother of a woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bike from Newport to Covington said the full impact of the death won’t be realized for years. “My loss is great, and everybody’s is, but the daughter’s is going...
WLWT 5
Justice for boy left alone on Colerain Township road could come via plea agreement
CINCINNATI — Doorbell cameras captured what happened after police said Heather Adkins drove her son named Thomas to Colerain Township and dropped him off, leaving the 5-year-old all alone. Thankfully, on that rainy night in February, people in a passing car noticed Thomas and called for help. "I just...
WLWT 5
Police: Foster-Maineville Road closed after a car struck a utility pole
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police have closed a road in Maineville after a car struck a utility pole, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Foster-Maineville Road is closed between Sycamore Street and Hopkins Road. Police say the road...
WLWT 5
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in West End
CINCINNATI — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the West End. The accident happened late Sunday night, just after 11 p.m., on Central Parkway near West Liberty Street. Officials say a man was crossing the street when he was hit by a...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Full closure along I-71 in Warren County, Wednesday night
LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a full closure along the interstate in Lebanon Wednesday night, Aug. 24. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT crews from the Warren County maintenance facility will close northbound Interstate 71 at...
