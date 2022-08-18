ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Colerain Township, OH
Crime & Safety
City
White Oak, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Colerain Township, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest second person for fatal West End shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a second person in connection to a July fatal shooting in the West End. Police said 38-year-old Frank Bracey-Turney has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Aaron Zander at the Stanley Rowe apartment complex. According to court records, around 2:55 a.m....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Friends seeking justice for mother in fatal hit-and-run

NEWPORT, Ky. — Friends of the cyclist and mother who was killed while riding her bicycle are asking the person responsible to come forward. Gloria Dawn San Miguel was on the 11th Street Bridge Saturday morning when police say a car hit and killed her and then drove away.
NEWPORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Colerain Police#Ems#Wlwt
WLWT 5

Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Engineers close Milford Township road for a culvert replacement

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office will close a road in Milford Township for a culvert replacement, Wednesday. Harris Road will close from State Route 177 to U.S. 127 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Blue Ash police investigating after man shoots himself in leg

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Blue Ash Police Department is investigating after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg Monday afternoon. Police say just after noon, a man accidentally shot himself in the leg when in a vehicle on Kenwood Road at Cornell Road. Officials say the driver...
BLUE ASH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Full closure along I-71 in Warren County, Wednesday night

LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a full closure along the interstate in Lebanon Wednesday night, Aug. 24. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT crews from the Warren County maintenance facility will close northbound Interstate 71 at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy