Guardians score six two-out runs in the eighth to down Tigers

Jose Ramirez had a go-ahead, two-run double as the host Cleveland Guardians scored six two-out runs in the eighth and defeated the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Wednesday.

Oscar Gonzalez also knocked in two runs for the Guardians.

Guardians starter Cal Quantrill gave up four runs and five hits in six innings. Bryan Shaw (6-2) got one out and was credited with the victory.

Willi Castro hit a solo homer for Detroit.

Tigers starter Daniel Norris allowed only one run in five innings despite four hits, two walks and three hit batters.

Detroit’s Harold Castro left in the fifth inning with left thumb soreness.

Cleveland took the lead in the third. Ramirez was hit by a pitch on the 11th pitch of his at-bat. Gonzalez then ripped an RBI double into the right-center gap.

Detroit grabbed the lead in the fourth after failing to get a baserunner the first three innings. Riley Greene and Victor Reyes walked and Javier Baez singled to load the bases. After a fielder’s choice at home, Kerry Carpenter advanced all the baserunners with a sacrifice fly with Reyes scoring. Eric Haase’s infield single knocked in Baez.

Detroit made it 3-1 in the fifth when Akil Baddoo singled, stole second and scored on Reyes’ two-out single.

Willi Castro led off the sixth with a homer.

Cleveland cut it to 4-2 in the bottom of the inning against Jose Cisnero. Andres Gimenez led off with a double, advanced on a groundout and scored on Haase’s passed ball.

A string of good fortune allowed the Guardians to take the lead in the eighth. With two out, Luke Maile swung at strike three but the ball bounced past Haase and Maile reached first. Myles Straw slapped a single and Steven Kwan blooped a ground-rule, RBI double to right off Andrew Chafin (0-2).

Alex Lange replaced Chafin and gave up a tying infield single to Amed Rosario before Ramirez blooped a double to left, bringing in Kwan and Rosario. Gonzalez’s double knocked in Ramirez. Owen Miller capped it with an RBI single.

–Field Level Media

