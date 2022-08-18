ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Orioles look to open homestand with win vs. Cubs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0JEm_0hLQMEb900

It’s not a large sample size for these interleague opponents, but the Baltimore Orioles have pretty much had their way with the Chicago Cubs this season.

Now there’s a final meeting between the teams set for Thursday afternoon in Baltimore.

This Chicago team is carrying a different vibe now than earlier in the season. The Cubs have won five of their last seven games, with a newcomer making a big impact.

It will be a one-game stop for the Cubs, who are making up a postponed June 8 game that was rescheduled a day after Baltimore battered the Cubs 9-3 to begin what was supposed to be a two-game set.

Then the Orioles won twice last month in Chicago by a combined score of 11-3, so they’ve outscored the Cubs 20-6 in three meetings.

This begins what will be a seven-game homestand for the Orioles, who have a day off Monday.

More so than the Cubs, it’s the Orioles who’ve made a bigger splash overall by moving into the American League wild card dialogue. Nowadays, defeats often seem a bit awkward.

The Orioles suffered a 6-1 loss Wednesday afternoon at Toronto, failing to complete a three-game series sweep. Meanwhile, the Cubs took a 3-2 decision at Washington.

The Orioles broke up a perfect game with Cedric Mullins’ base hit in the seventh inning. It was the first of just four Baltimore singles.

Orioles relievers were responsible for all six Toronto runs.

“It’s going to happen,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said of a rare rough outing for his relievers. “Our bullpen has done extremely well. We pitched so well this series, and happy with how we played. We got out of here with a series win.”

Orioles starter Austin Voth went six shutout innings, perhaps a good omen for Baltimore’s pitching staff going into a date that otherwise would have been a day off Thursday.

“That was big for us,” Hyde said.

Baltimore’s pitchers will have to deal with Cubs newcomer Franmil Reyes, who has six extra-base hits among his 11 hits since joining Chicago last week.

“The way they treat me here, the way they let me play, they let me be me,” he said. “It’s special to be here.”

Reyes, who wasn’t with the Cubs for the previous matchups with Baltimore, said he has skyrocketing confidence with his new team. He has at least one hit in all seven games with Chicago.

“Everybody knows me and knows — when I’m good — what I can do,” Reyes said. “I just control picking my pitch, doing damage and taking advantage of what the game is giving me.”

Right-hander Spenser Watkins (4-2, 4.23 ERA) will be Baltimore’s starter. He controlled the Cubs by allowing just one run on four hits in five innings to notch a victory July 13 at Chicago. That marks the only time he has faced the Cubs.

Watkins’ last appearance was in relief, when he gave up three runs in three innings in the Orioles’ loss Saturday at Tampa Bay.

The Cubs will use right-hander Adrian Sampson (0-3, 3.88) as their starting pitcher. He was the losing pitcher July 12 at home when the Orioles beat Chicago as he gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings. That was his only decision in two career matchups with Baltimore.

Since then, Sampson has made five appearances, including his two longest outings of the season with seven innings against Pittsburgh and six innings against Miami.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Are the Baltimore Orioles for real? Breaking down MLB's most surprising season

The Baltimore Orioles were not supposed to be good this year. They definitely were not supposed to contend this deep into the season for a playoff spot. Heck, they weren't even supposed to be competitive once we got past April. It looked like it would be another miserable, soul-sucking, 100-loss season in Baltimore, the kind of year that makes baseball fans question its commitment to a sport that plays almost every day for six months -- especially since the Orioles had such seasons in 2018 and 2019 and 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Orioles: 3 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for MLB playoffs push

The Baltimore Orioles fanbase has had a tough stretch over the last several years. Losing has been a staple with the Orioles, so attendance of the games has been on the bottom half. There were instances wherein the franchise had stars like Manny Machado, Zack Britton, and Kevin Gausman on their roster, but they were […] The post Orioles: 3 star prospects who must be on expanded September roster for MLB playoffs push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Nationally televised game gives Orioles chance to ‘showcase exactly what we’ve built here’

The last time a national audience watched the Orioles play a game on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” Baltimore lost to the New York Yankees, 5-3, at Camden Yards. That was Aug. 26, 2018. Much has changed since then. By that point in the season, the sell-off that signaled the start of Baltimore’s rebuild had already transpired. Even so, none of the nine players in the starting lineup that night ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Red Sox Share Awesome Throwback Photos Before Little League Classic

The Red Sox on Sunday will take part in one of the coolest events Major League Baseball has to offer. Boston and the Baltimore Orioles will wrap up their three-game series in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic. First held in 2017, the fun-filled event is held annually in Williamsport, Penn., the long-running site of the Little League World Series.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Gorman
Person
Adrian Sampson
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Austin Voth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#The Baltimore Orioles#The Chicago Cubs#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

71K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy