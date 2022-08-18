Read full article on original website
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Funnel clouds possible with afternoon storms
INDIANAPOLIS — As a cold front stalls on the eastern side of the state, pop-up storms will develop between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Severe weather is not expected but a few cold air funnels will be possible, given the changing air mass and spin in the atmosphere. These can cause minor damage with downed small trees and branches.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Quiet today but storms return this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be another fantastic August day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Humidity will rise and clouds will increase Saturday morning, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely by mid afternoon. There is a low...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Timeline for tonight's storms
INDIANAPOLIS — The break from the storms will come to an end later this evening. Storms that are rolling in from Illinois could bring an isolated threat of flash flooding and strong to severe storms in central Indiana. The main threat for isolated, flash flooding in west central Indiana,...
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
7 financial warning signs from the Queen of Free
INDIANAPOLIS — From late payments to overdrawn bank accounts, there are some warning signs that we are pushing our money to its limits. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her seven financial warning signs you should not ignore on 13Sunrise and in her blog. You don't have one...
PHOTOS: Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized
Gale and Lydia Watson just opened the Neighborhood Bible Church on Camby Road in January. Now they're trying to figure out how to move forward after vandals damaged their church and mobile grocery bus.
'Picking up the pieces' | Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized
INDIANAPOLIS — A church in Camby, Indiana, is cleaning up with the hopes of holding service there Sunday morning. The pastor received a phone call that their church and mobile grocery store had been vandalized. "She said, 'Hey, I'm sorry to tell you, but all the windows in the...
IMPD detectives called to multiple homicides Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives were investigating multiple homicides Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex. Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets on a report of a person shot. They say three men were shot at that location.
Changes coming to Indianapolis EMS
We're learning more about changes to the city's EMS services. It comes after a staff shortage and increased calls.
INDOT: Expect lane restrictions on I-70 between Plainfield and airport
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning for eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 to be restricted starting Monday, Aug. 22. Crews will be patching and laying permanent paint striping between Plainfield and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Drivers should expect lane restrictions in both the eastbound...
New data shows Indiana home sales have declined, cooling market
INDIANAPOLIS — The hot housing market that we've been experiencing is cooling down. Indiana home sales are down by 12% compared to last summer, according to the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors. Real estate broker Amy Clark at Capstone Realty told 13News the slowdown is mainly due to higher...
Operation Football Band of the Week: Ben Davis H.S.
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday night starts another season of Operation Football and we head to the west side to kick things off. Ben Davis is hosting Brownsburg in Friday night's season opener and the Giants' marching band did the honors as the first Operation Football Band of the Week of the season.
Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
Operation Football: Zionsville 31, Pike 24
INDIANAPOLIS — Zionsville opened the new high school football Friday night on the road against Pike. The Red Devils came out strong in the second half, taking a 14-7 lead at one point, but the Eagles got the comeback win, 31-24 on Operation Football.
IMPD officer injured in February shooting gives update on recovery, faith
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's Chief Communications Officer Alexa Greenberg sat down with IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan and his wife, Emory, to check in with them and see how they are doing. It's the first time we're hearing from Mangan since he was shot in the line of duty in Fountain Square on Feb. 27.
New docuseries highlights Black culture in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new way African American stories are being told here in Indianapolis through a docuseries which you can check out this weekend. Loving Life Productions and Circle City Storytellers teamed up to create "Naptown Narratives," which highlights Indy Black culture through storytelling. Their latest film premieres...
What Indy's housing market looks like
INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret the housing market has been crazy the past two years – from waived inspections to selling prices way over asking. Now, the housing market is finally cooling off, giving buyers a say in the process again. As of midweek, the average 15-year mortgage...
Mrs. Brinker: Getting kids to talk about their school day
GREENWOOD, Ind. — School is back in session for Indiana students and many parents are anxiously awaiting to hear all about their child’s day at school. But for some parents, when they ask “how was your day?” they are met with a simple “fine.”. WTHR...
Greenwood 35, Seymour 7
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Week One of high school football got underway in Greenwood with a visit from the Seymour Owls. Seymour's defense came out tough early, forcing a fumble on the Woodmen's opening drive. But Greenwood was just too much Friday, and went on to beat the Owls, 35-7...
Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — A semi-truck driver from Cambridge City died in a crash Sunday morning that closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis for the majority of the day. Dispatchers first started receiving 911 calls at around 8:40 a.m. about a...
