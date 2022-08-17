ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Kaleb Brown loses his black stripe

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdQGg_0hLQKI3d00

We were made aware of a couple of more black-stripe alerts on Wednesday. Kirk Herbstreit’s son, Zak, shed his earlier in the day, surely making the former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN analyst proud, and that was followed by wide receiver Kaleb Brown also losing his.

You know the drill by now. Once OSU newcomers conduct themselves the way the culture approves, the black stripe is removed to consider them “official” Buckeyes. That is then followed by a short little ceremony to remove the black tape to unveil the traditional scarlet stripe down the center of the helmet. The player is then given an opportunity to say a few words in front of the team.

“I just want to give glory to God, man for putting me with y’all,” Brown said. “I want to thank the trainers, and shoutout Zone 6. Go Bucks!”

Brown becomes the first summer enrollee to lose his black stripe, speaking volumes for how much he has impressed since his arrival in June. This makes the eighth overall black-stripe removal since spring and the fifth of the fall.

We’ll continue to keep track of all the newcomers as they go through this sort of right of passage.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bucks Township, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texas commit Arch Manning shines in scrimmage, tosses 53-yard pass

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to showcase why he’s rated the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting class. Steve Sarkisian and his staff were impressively able to secure a commitment from Manning in June. Shortly after, the recruiting flood gates opened for the Longhorns and they have the No. 2 class in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys

Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
GOLF
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson head coach joins Gamecocks

A former Clemson head coach has made the move to Columbia. Seven-year Clemson baseball head coach Monte Lee, who was fired back in May, announced his next coaching destination via Twitter on Wednesday. Lee shared that he will be joining the South Carolina Gamecocks program under head coach Mark Kingston as the team’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, replacing first-year assistant coach Chad Caillet. Lee, who was apart of the Gamecock’s coaching staff back in 2003-08 prior to his time at Clemson, joins three of his former Tigers in catcher Jonathan French, outfielder/first baseman Dylan Brewer and right-handed pitcher Ricky Williams, who all announced their intentions to transfer to their former program’s in-state rival earlier this summer. God is good! I am humbled and excited about getting started on this journey! Cannot wait to begin investing in the players, working with our staff, and recruiting future dudes! https://t.co/g5HWXyvoKH — Monte Lee (@CoachMonteLee) August 19, 2022 List Clemson Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 1 Andrew Mukuba
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Black Tape#Stripe#American Football#College Football#Espn#Osu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses wide receiver to transfer portal

The wide receiver room at Arkansas is now lighter after a member of the unit has announced their intent to enter the transfer portal. Jaquayln Crawford, who spent one season at Arkansas after signing with Oklahoma out of high school, is on the move again according to a report from Mason Chaote of HawgBeat.com. Crawford signed with Oklahoma as a four-star athlete from Rockdale High School in Texas. He was the No. 8 athlete from the 2018 recruiting class, and the No. 17 prospect from the state of Texas. Crawford transferred to Arkansas prior to the 2021 season from Oklahoma. He played in three games for the Sooners in two seasons, not recording a catch. During his only season at Arkansas, he caught three passes for 27 total yards. His longest reception was for 19 yards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 23. Arkansas will have a talented wide receiver unit in 2023, led by Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood and Toledo transfer Matt Landers, as well as returning Razorbacks in Ketron Jackson and Warren Thompson. List Arkansas Football Depth Chart: How do the Hogs spread the wealth at WR this season?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Sends Clear Message: Fans React

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is Patrick's No. 1 fan. The Mahomes family is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season. Patrick and the Chiefs beat the Commanders 24-14 in the team's second preseason game this Saturday. During the preseason bout, Brittany made her opinion of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tom Brady Rumor Going Viral: Fans React

Tom Brady is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now for what the team is calling an "excused absence." However, neither the team or Brady himself have clarified why he's missing a key portion of training camp. It's an odd situation, to say the least. But a growing theory...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Blake Gillikin says he's been randomly drug-tested after record-tying performance

Come on, man. Blake Gillikin returned to New Orleans after a record-tying preseason game against the Green Bay Packers to learn that he’s been randomly selected for NFL drug testing. Gillikin shared the news on his personal Twitter account, which remains unverified though he’s used it often since he became a highly-rated high school recruit back in 2014.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy