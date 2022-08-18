‘Just be critical when you see some of these posts’: LPD, mental health experts warn of fake social media posts

Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Millard South High School threatened in social media posts
In an email sent to parents Sunday afternoon, the principal of Millard South High School said a student has made threats to the school on social media. The school says police were brought into the situation immediately. After an investigation, police determined the posts to be an unsubstantiated threat. The...
klin.com
Woman Scammed By Someone Claiming To Be LPD Officer
Lincoln Police got a call from a woman late Thursday night who said she had been scammed out of thousands of dollars. “The victim reported. receiving a call from a party identifying themselves as a member of the Lincoln Police Department,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “The. caller...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police respond to fake-LPD scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a scammer who claimed to be an LPD officer on Thursday. Officers responded to the 400 block of S. 10th Street on the report of a fraud at around 10:24 p.m. LPD contacted a 43-year-old woman who claimed to be the victim of...
klkntv.com
Scammer impersonates Lincoln Police to defraud woman of $4,500
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman lost $4,500 in a scam that involved the caller impersonating the Lincoln Police Department. The fraud was reported by a 43-year-old woman on Thursday, Lincoln Police say. She told police that she had been receiving calls from someone who identified themselves as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Suffers Monetary Loss, After Falling To Scammer Claiming to be an Officer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Another scam has been reported, this one has someone claiming to be from Lincoln Police. According to LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer, a 43-year-old Lincoln woman on Thursday got a call from a scammer saying she missed a subpoena and had the option to face criminal penalties or pay a $6,000 fine. The victim followed the instructions to buy gift cards and give the information to the caller.
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
KSNB Local4
Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
KAKE TV
CDC confirms 8-year-old Nebraska boy died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KAKE) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the boy, identified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
doniphanherald.com
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
1011now.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
WOWT
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect reportedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru after getting into some sort of physical...
Child dies suddenly after swimming in Nebraska river, brain-eating amoeba to blame
Officials from the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska, have confirmed that a brain-eating amoeba is to blame for the death of a child who went swimming in the Elkhorn River earlier this week. According to officials, the boy went swimming on Sunday, when he likely came in contact...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
‘Red Sand Project’ makes bright statement to raise awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday morning some Nebraska groups set out to bring attention to victims who often suffer in the shadows. Activists gathered to make a bold statement on the streets and sidewalks about human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates that forced labor and human trafficking is a...
1011now.com
Two injured in separate Omaha shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured. The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital. The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison
BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
York News-Times
Lincoln father and son are first indicted in connection to overdose deaths last year
A Lincoln father and son already facing drug charges now are indicted for an overdose death last year, which are believed to be the first criminal charges to come from a string of overdoses last year from tainted cocaine. And a pair accused of the theft of more than $1.2...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
klin.com
LPD Reports Increase In Vehicle Vandalism Cases In 2022
The Lincoln Police Department has investigated 102 cases of vandalism to vehicles since the beginning of the year. Most of the damage involves tires being slashed or tire stems being broken. The total damage is estimated at $54,000 and LPS says some of that amount includes paint damage and damage...
kfornow.com
Police Plan Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Traffic Enforcement Campaign
Lincoln, NE (August 18, 2022) The Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the end of the summer travel season and the beginning of fall. Holiday weekends also represent some of the deadliest times of year on America’s roads due to impaired driving. Some people will include alcohol in their activities and make the decision to drive impaired. To discourage driving under the influence, and to coincide with the nationwide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting specialized enforcement from August 19, 2022, through September 5, 2022.
York News-Times
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
Comments / 0