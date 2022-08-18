Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Four islanders pull papers for Select Board race first day they're available
(Nov. 22, 2022) Four islanders – David Iverson, Malcolm MacNab, Stephen Payer and Clifford Williams – pulled nomination papers for the Select Board seat up for election Nov. 8 on the first day they were available Monday. The winner of the election will fill the seat currently held...
Inquirer and Mirror
NP&EDC urged to reinstate HDC advisory boards
(Aug. 22, 2022) Nearly a dozen people urged the Nantucket Planning & Economic Development Commission Monday to reinstate the Historic District Commission’s advisory boards, after they were disbanded last week. “The HDC does not have enough professional staff to keep up with their workload, and the citizen comprised advisory...
Inquirer and Mirror
Town honors retiring fire chief
(Aug. 23, 2022) Town officials, members of the Nantucket Fire Department, friends and family said goodbye to fire chief Steve Murphy at a retirement ceremony Tuesday morning. Murphy, who worked for the town for 35 years, 31 with the fire department, will officially retire at the end of the week.
Inquirer and Mirror
John F. Bertolami
John F. Bertolami, of Cornish, N.H. and formerly of Nantucket, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at home. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at St. Denis Catholic Church in Hanover, N.H., followed by a reception at the family home, 41 River Road, Cornish.
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Police Lt. Tom Clinger retiring
(Aug. 22, 2022) Nantucket police lieutenant Tom Clinger is retiring in early September, less than a month after another veteran officer, Sgt. Kevin Marshall, left the department to join the North Shore Community College Campus Police, chief Bill Pittman said Monday. “Over the course of his career in the department,...
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: Opera House Cup 50th Anniversary Gala
(Aug. 24, 2022) Nantucket Community Sailing celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Opera House Cup regatta with a gala Friday at the Nantucket Hotel. Kris Kinsley Hancock took these photos.
Inquirer and Mirror
Seen on the Scene: Pops on Nantucket
(Aug. 19, 2022) The 25th anniversary Boston Pops on Nantucket concert was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Jetties Beach. The annual benefit for Nantucket Cottage Hospital attracted more than 6,000 people to the beach to hear the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra play and Marc Martel sing the music of Queen.
Inquirer and Mirror
Today's Beach Report: No guards at Ladies
(Aug. 24, 2022) Nantucket's lifeguarded beaches opened at 10 a.m. today with moderate surf on the south shore and west end, and jellyfish reported everywhere but Jetties and Children's. Ladies Beach is no longer guarded for the season. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at...
Inquirer and Mirror
Donna Cifranic, 86
Donna J. Cifranic, 86, of Diamondhead, Miss. and formerly of Nantucket, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A private graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
