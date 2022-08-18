Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary
A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Releasing in 2024 is "Wishful Thinking", Says Insider
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is likely many, many years away, sadly. In September 2021, Aspyr Media announced that it was remaking Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for PlayStation 5. This news came after an extended period of rumors and the official reveal had fans stoked to revisit BioWare's classic RPG. Although the reveal was nothing more than a CG teaser and didn't feature gameplay or concrete details regarding what the final product would look like, the mere idea of a modern version of Knights of the Old Republic was enough to get fans excited. Needless to say, there's a lot riding on this game.
ComicBook
Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Reveals Release Date With New Promo
Legend of Mana will be getting its own anime this Fall amidst a crowded season, and now the series has finally revealed a release date for Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal with a new promo! The Mana series was one of Square Enix's (before they were fully Square Enix as we know it today) major role playing game franchises, and the fourth in the line is likely the one fans often remember most when look back at some of the 1990s' biggest releases. Now this title will be living on in a whole new way as its story will be returning with its debut anime adaptation.
dotesports.com
Sonic Frontiers rumored to be released in November, plans for DLC leaked
Rumors suggest that the next entry to the Sonic franchise of games, Sonic Frontiers, might be releasing on Nov. 15. This comes from a Reddit user named FadhaadTD, who spotted the rumored release date. The date was seen on promotional material for the game posted by a Taiwanese online shopping website, and it lists the game’s launch date as Nov. 15. Plans for a Sonic Frontiers DLC were also pointed out through the post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Elon Musk says Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot will eventually cost 'less than a car' and people will buy them as birthday presents for their parents within a decade
Elon Musk shared new details about Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot - including information about the cost and likely uses for it - in an essay published online. The robot, which is intended for industrial and domestic uses, will debut at AI Day September 30 after first being announced at AI Day in August 2021.
IGN
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 and Sega Genesis Mini 2 - Full Game List Trailer
Here's your look at the 60 games included in the Sega Genesis Mini 2, featuring titles which span the Genesis as the SEGA CD platforms and includes new ports and previously unreleased games. The games include After Burner II, Fatal Fury 2, Golden Axe II, Phantasy Star II, Streets of Rage 3, Night Trap, Sonic The Hedgehog CD, and much more. The bonus games include previously unreleased titles Devi & Pii and Star Mobile, as well as new ports of Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive, and VS Puyo Puyo Sun.
The TikToker who went viral for skateboarding while drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac has parlayed his fame into an acting gig on a popular Hulu show
Nathan Apodaca's TikTok lip sync to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" garnered millions of views and hundreds of copycats. Now, he's on a TV show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
ComicBook
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
ComicBook
One Piece Joins Elden Ring with Terrifying Yonko Mod
One Piece has some of the best bosses in anime. In its early days, guys like Buggy set the scenes for the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Of course, not even Doflamingo could compare to the Yonko as just the mention of these four can bring the toughest Marine to their knees. And now, one fan has created a mod that brings One Piece's most fearsome pirates into Elden Ring for all.
ComicBook
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Gets First Steam Update, Patch Notes Revealed
With Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered now officially out on the PC platform, it's time to start seeing the developers release updates to address various issues that have cropped up since the game's launch on Steam. While some of those were worked in prior to the game's PC release to fix bugs and improve performance, the first post-launch update has now landed on the PC platform as of this week. It addresses a few visual bugs as well as some ray-tracing issues that players may have been experiencing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" Release Date Delayed: Details
One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.
ComicBook
Dormant PlayStation Game Potentially Getting New Sequel for PS5
A dormant PlayStation-published game that was originally released on PS3, PS4, and PS Vita looks like it will finally be getting a new sequel on PS5. For the most part, Sony has opted to remain incredibly quiet about many of its upcoming plans for one reason or another. While titles like The Last of Us Part 1 and God of War Ragnarok are set to launch in the coming months, we still don't have a larger picture of what PlayStation could be doing with its first-party games. Fortunately, that picture may have just become a bit more clear thanks to a new leak that has come about.
ComicBook
Fallout 76 Sets Release Date for Fallout 3 Location The Pitt
After spending plenty of time on Fallout 76's test servers, The Pitt is finally almost ready to make the jump from Fallout 3 to the live version of the multiplayer Fallout game. Bethesda announced this week during the QuakeCon proceedings that The Pitt will come to Fallout 76 on September 13th as an Expedition for players to embark on. This means revisiting the iconic DLC location first established in Fallout 3, but for those who are either returning here or experiencing The Pitt for the first time, a new story and rewards to be claimed await players.
IGN
The Fridge is Red - Release Date Announce Trailer
The Fridge is Red launches on PC on September 27. Get another look at the game in this creepy new trailer.
IGN
Insider Confirms Dead Island 2 Re-announcement At Gamescom August 23
Recently we saw some interesting information related to Dead Island 2. Amazon Listings for the game had been posted with a description and February 3, 2023 release date for the title. It was first assumed that the announcement for the title will be coming through The Game Awards, but through a new source we have learned that a potential re-announcement for the title has been slated for Gamescom on August 23, 2022.
ComicBook
McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Goes Viral Ahead of US Release
Earlier this year, McDonald's limited time offering of a Chicken Big Mac went over incredibly well at locations in the United Kingdom. It was so popular, in fact, the sandwich was sold out less than two weeks after it was first made available. Now, the chain will begin testing the same item in the United States at select locations in Miami. The announcement from the company has fast-food fiends raving about the move, causing the sandwich to become a trending topic across social media.
ComicBook
Red Dead Online Player Perfectly Recreates Better Call Saul's Lalo Salamanca
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6. A Red Dead Online player has managed to perfectly recreate Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul. Lalo Salamanca is one of the most threatening, creepy, and impactful villains in TV history, serving as both a direct rival to Gus Fring and Saul Goodman. The character dons a pretty cartoonishly evil mustache, but has this everlasting charm that makes him undeniably compelling to watch. The character made his debut in season 4 of Better Call Saul and stayed a part of the series as a main cast member up until season 6, the season that concluded the Breaking Bad prequel series. Better Call Saul came to a close earlier this week after a seven year run on AMC and its finale was showered in praise.
IGN
Cloudpunk - PlayStation 5 Launch Trailer
The visual and performance overhaul to Cloudpunk has arrived on PlayStation 5, a free upgrade for all players. Watch the latest trailer for a tour of what to expect with the upgrade, including improved rain effects and reflections, full DualSense controller support, and more. Cloudpunk is a neon-noir story in...
Comments / 0