Environment

Sunny and warm into the weekend, rain to follow

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Nice and warm the next few days with dry weather lasting through the weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT:  Tracking the chance for some rain next week. Right now the best chance for wet weather will be on Tuesday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says sunny and warm temperatures are on the the horizon into the weekend before there is a good chance of rain.

OVERNIGHT: Showers in Eastern Suffolk ending with mostly clear skies. Lows near 64 with west winds 5 to 15 mph. Sunrise: 6:06

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Breezy at times. Highs near 83 with westerly winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunset: 7:46. Mostly clear and nice at night with lows near 66.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Nice and warm with highs near 84. Lows near 70.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs near 83. Lows near 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 84. Lows near 70.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of showers by Monday evening into Monday night. Most of the day is dry. Highs near 80. Lows near 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs near 80. Lows near 68.

