Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City residents call for Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Several Jersey City residents called for Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign at a council meeting on Wednesday - a month after her viral hit-and-run.

Almost all of the residents speaking out said they want her out.

"It's about accountability,” said one resident. "It's about what it means to have good government."

DeGise​ allegedly hit a bicyclist in July and left him there, waiting hours to report it. She got summonses for the alleged hit-and-run.

DeGise is the daughter of the Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise. He told News 12 that his daughter should have stopped. But he says people are trying to bury her before the case is resolved.

Neither Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop or Gov. Phil Murphy has called on DeGise to resign. Only two members of the council have.

“I don't think she has the trust of the public right," said Jersey City Councilman James Solomon. "She's going to pass laws that raise taxes that send people to jail that effect their life and they're going to look and say to you have to follow the same rules that I do."

After the hit-and-run, another video emerged of DeGise trying to name drop to police ​in Hoboken to avoid her car being towed. Some residents said she is emblematic of a politically corrupt county.

"That video was jarring, and it was hard to watch,” added another resident.

Public Safety Director James Shea, who was running security at the meeting, said there was a heavy police presence because of threats made against DeGise and the potential for conflict.

Steve Kerr
3d ago

O.M.GOD How many times is this news site going to show this councilwoman that committed a misdemeanor crime..words "Can Not" change what was done to this cyclist and how this was handled by this councilwoman..her father making statements to local paper..having police officer who would prefer not to have his name mentioned who lives in her building making statements that the cyclist was going the wrong way ran a red light..YES this also was on this news site a one time article that appeared HEY STOP pushing this incident of a misdemeanor crime that was committed back on the court cases list this should have reached the Essex Courts OF "JUSTICE"almost a month which was stated of this news state in a article 🙄 this took place

