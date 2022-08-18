ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missouri police chase comes to a halt at dead end

By Dustin Lattimer
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCfO8_0hLQJ0Db00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071KCv_0hLQJ0Db00

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway.

It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker.

That vehicle didn’t stop for police, but instead, speed south into Newton County on Schifferdecker/Coyote Drive.

JPD, along with the deputies from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, pursued the vehicle for several miles, continuing on Coyote Drive/Westbound I-44 Outer Road, until Coyote Drive came to a dead end.

That’s where the vehicle police were chasing also came to a stop.

Sergeant Jason Stump with the Joplin Police Department said the driver of the car immediately took off on foot and has yet to be located.

However, two other occupants in the vehicle were arrested by JPD.

Dailan T. Fittsm, 30, of Olwein, Iowa was arrested and charged with Vehicle Tampering.

Also arrested was Rico Howard, 28, of Joplin, who’s also charged with Vehicle Tampering.

Howard also has several outstanding warrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XxYy_0hLQJ0Db00

While searching the car, JPD found a large circular table saw in the back seat.

At this time, it’s unknown if that piece of equipment was stolen.

It’s also unknown if the vehicle was stolen.

Nobody was injured as a result of the police pursuit.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Missouri#Dead End#Law Enforcement#Vehicle Tampering#Jpd#Nexstar Media Inc
94.3 Lite FM

30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever

It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman

CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

W 7th St closed as Joplin Fire extinguish house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday reports of flames coming from a residence, 630 S Porter, alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police, METS ambulance and Joplin Fire Dept responded. Joplin Fire Command stated on arrival, “Residential structure heavy fire on the alpha side, we’ll be out for attack.” Everyone was out safely. This residence is on the NW...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Police car rammed, shots fired during chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two men were arrested after a police chase with a Springfield Police Department officer. Blake Christopher Basten, 33, of Springfield and Russell Lee Deck, 44, of Springfield were arrested around 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 after leading a police officer on a chase through a residential area. According to a probable cause […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sentineltimes.com

Galena Police Reports 6-2-2022 to 6-15-2022

Offense date, Victim, Offense location, Offense, Property description with value (if applicable) Total Value (if applicable), Reporting Officer. 6-2-2022 12:00 pm, Franklin R. Huffman, 2344 S. Stateline Road, Theft by threat: value $1,000 to $25,000, Zero turn mower, $3,000, $3,000, Officer C. Pinyan,. 6-2-2022 11:49 pm, Edward Eugene O'Brien, 1401...
GALENA, KS
kttn.com

Kansas man indicted in Missouri for fentanyl trafficking

A Pittsburg, Kansas, man who led Kansas authorities on a motorcycle chase before being apprehended in Missouri has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute. Justin T. Lapping, 47, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug....
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Lamar, Mo. death investigation, crime scene tape wraps a residence on Allen Street

UPDATE: “The deceased has been identified as Beatrys Adriana Moreno Martinez, age 35, of Thousand Palms California. The next of kin have been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow in Springfield. The investigation is currently on going.” — Lamar Police Dept LAMAR, Mo. — Thursday morning just before 3 a.m. officers of the Lamar Police Dept and Barton...
LAMAR, MO
KYTV

Greene County deputies arrest man for shooting early Thursday

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man in a shooting Thursday morning near Springfield. Eugene Keiber, Jr., faces domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. They found...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Kidnapping / Drug Arrest

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, the Pittsburg Police Department received information that two subjects had reportedly been held against their will at 1011 Amber Drive in Pittsburg. Information received by law enforcement indicated both subjects had managed to escape from the residence. The identity of only one of these subjects was known at the time of the initial report.
PITTSBURG, KS
KTTS

Early Morning Shooting In Greene County

(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who’d been shot. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The man is being held in...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy