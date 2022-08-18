ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

New Mexico Wildfire alert: Hermits Peak Fire update 2022-08-18

New Mexico Incident News
New Mexico Incident News
 3 days ago
Rio Santa Barbara 08-16

Last updated: Wed, 17 Aug 2022 20:32:48

Incident is 98% contained.

  

Summary:  The Hermits Peak Fire began April 6 as a result of the Las Dispensas prescribed fire on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest.   Although forecasted weather conditions were within parameters for the prescribed fire, unexpected erratic winds in the late afternoon caused multiple spot fires that spread outside the project boundary.  It was declared a wildfire at approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 6, 2022. Named the Hermits Peak Fire, the wildfire began approximately 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas, NM at the base of Hermits Peak in the Pecos Wilderness. The Hermits Peak Fire is in mixed conifer in steep, rugged terrain that poses challenges for firefighter access. 

The Calf Canyon Fire was caused by a pile burn holdover from January that remained dormant under the surface through three winter snow events before reemerging in April. A holdover fire, also called a sleeper fire, is a fire that remains dormant for a considerable time.

The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires are managed as one fire. An increase in crews, engines, and heavy equipment have arrived to support and strengthen fire suppression repair efforts, mitigate impacts from flooding and reenforce existing containment lines. Working hand in hand with private landowners, fire crews are fixing fences, repairing roads, seeding, chipping, and removing vegetation with great perseverance and fortitude. As additional requests are received, crews continue to respond wherever needs are identified.

PUBLIC INFORMATION AND DISASTER RESOURCES

Debris Removal from Floods or Burned Property

Emergency Operations Center

800-432-2080

Questions on hazardous waste /debris

Michael Bowers-NM contact

EPA

And NM Environmental Dept.

505-629-6302

1-703-284-8212 EST 1-800-887-6063 EST

Asbestos Hotline –      1-800-368-5888 EST

New Mexico Environmental Dept. 505-827-2855

Emergency Loss of Access to Primary Residence

County Emergency Manager or County Sheriff’s Office

Mora County

575-447-0161

San Miguel

505-425-6190 Office #

505-429-6805 Cell #

Emergency Stabilization of Federal Lands

Burned Area Emergency Response Team

520-906-2159

Requests to Repair Damage to Property Associated with Fire Suppression Effort

Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Incident Management Team Suppression Repair Survey Form

English: 720-417-8048

Spanish: 505-398-3889

General Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire Information

Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Incident Management Team

505-356-2636

Public Assistance (food, shelter, low interest loans, etc.)

FEMA

1-800-621-3362

Help with Insurance Claims

Office of Superintendent of Insurance

1-833-485-1336

Issues with Electric or Utilities

Mora San Miguel Electric Coop

1-505-429-4463 or     1-575-383-4270

Recreation, Forest Roads and Closures

Santa Fe National Forest

1-505-438-5300

Recreation, Forest Roads and Closures

Carson National Forest

1-575-758-6200

Restoration of commercial grazing land/fencing

USDA Farm Service Agency

(505) 425-3594 ext 2

View Hermits Peak Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Processing and decking suppression repair 08-18
Excavator building water bar on Llano line 08-16
Fuelwood processed on site for future distribution
Crews work to deck and remove salvable timber.
Decked logs awaiting processing near Angel Fire
Suppression clean up 08/14 - Dozer line repair
Suppression clean up 08/14 - stacked wood.
Debris along Pott Creek Road after suppression.
Rd65 Floating Barrier To Stop Larger Debris 08/10
Water Bars Installed on Upslope Dozer Line
Fireweed among Burnt Trees along FS RD161

