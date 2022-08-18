ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Wildfire alert: Porphyry Fire update 2022-08-18

Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
Photo, Porphyry Fire, August 16, 2022

Last updated: Wed, 17 Aug 2022 21:34:27

Incident is 0% contained.

The Porphyry Fire is within the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area and is a fire start from the August 11 thunderstorms that passed over the Payette National Forest.  Moderate grow of the fire took place yesterday as it continues to burn up towards Smith Knob, and to the south and west into the south facing drainages that come off of Smith Knob.An expanded closure order is in the works and expected to be if effect today.  The Porphyry bridge is out of danger at this time.  Hunters that plan to hunt this area may want to consider developing a plan B incase access is not available.This fire is under a Suppression Strategy with Point/Zone Protection being conducted at noted values at risk.  A burnout of fuels was conducted at the Porphyry Bridge and was successful in protecting the structure.  A structure protection as assessment is being conducted on the Hettinger/South Fork Ranch for possible implementation if needed.  Structure protection focuses on taking actions to steer the fire away from values at risk, then the placement of sprinklers and pumps at the structures to help wet the fuels and raise the relative humidity in the immediate area.Additional tactics are being assessed to hold this fire to as small a size as safely possible in this steep and rugged terrain that is unforgiving to firefighters.  Initial attack on this fire used aerial assets to try to keep the fire in check, but due to the terrain, firefighters were not able to safety get to the fire location.The focus of our firefighting strategy and tactics is to protect values at risk and stop the fire from further , west, north and south progression.A trail closure is in place for Forest Service Trail 122 South Fork Trail from the South Fork Ranch north to Mackey Bar, and for Trail 125 Porphyry Creek Trail to Chicken Peak.

View Porphyry Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

