Montana Wildfire alert: Hog Trough Fire update 2022-08-18

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7Kqz_0hLQIvyC00
Hog Trough Fire August 17 as seen from fire camp

Last updated: Wed, 17 Aug 2022 21:04:04

Incident is 0% contained.

Hog Trough Fire was discovered July 17th. It is located five miles east of Black Bear Campground and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls. It is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area (WSA) on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. There are no structures currently threatened and no evacuations. Area, trail and road closures are in effect. Please refer to the Closures tab for most specific closure information. Skalkaho Highway (Highway 38) is OPEN. Forest Service Road 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Highway 38 (Skalkaho Highway) to Mile Marker 5 near Skalkaho Creek Trailhead #503. Forest Service 5070 (Sand Basin Creek) Road is also closed. The Hog Trough Fire transferred command from the Northern Rockies Team 5 Type 2 Incident Management Team to the Central Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team at 6 pm MDT on Saturday, August 13th. The Central Montana Type 3 team also took command of the nearby Fuse Lake Fire on August 16. The Fuse Lake Fire was detected on August 14th and is actively burning in timber. The cause of the Fuse Lake Fire is under investigation.  

View Hog Trough Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEDNz_0hLQIvyC00
Hog Trough Fire August 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4Nru_0hLQIvyC00
Hog Trough flare up on 8/14/22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGXv3_0hLQIvyC00
Hog Trough flare up on 8/14/22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KTV4_0hLQIvyC00
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions for BNF
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLenz_0hLQIvyC00
Helicopter Crash Rescue Presentation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qf36Q_0hLQIvyC00
Evening Update on the Hog Trough Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enC4J_0hLQIvyC00
Hog Trough Fire Forward Operating Base
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALNtY_0hLQIvyC00
Hog Trough Fire Daily Update for August 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwINV_0hLQIvyC00
Fire Activity Along the Fire's Southwest Corner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ef5Su_0hLQIvyC00
Hog Trough Fire Daily Update for August 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIFOV_0hLQIvyC00
Fire Behavior in the Signal Rock Area on August 6

Comments / 0

