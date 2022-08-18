ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Wildfire alert: Cannon Fire update 2022-08-18

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9rFU_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire as seen looking East on 08/17/2022

Last updated: Wed, 17 Aug 2022 18:16:47

Incident is 0% contained.

The Cannon Fire was detected on August 7th, 2022. It is primarily burning in the Cannon Creek drainage, located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The fire is burning on the south facing side of the slope and has spotted over the ridge into the sub drainage that separates Cannon and Gorge Creeks.The Spotted Bear Lookout and Jumbo Lookout will continue to monitor fire activity, with assistance from aerial reconnaissance resources. Potential threats to values will continually be assessed. A point protection strategy and checking actions, where safe and effective, will be implemented as needed. There is a significant fire history in the surrounding area that will affect fire spread.Area closures are pending, official closures will be posted as soon as they are available.In addition to the Cannon Fire, the Highrock Fire was detected on August 13th. The fire is burning on the south facing slope near the top of the ridge that divides Highrock Creek from Little Salmon Creek. The fire will be managed by the Spotted Bear Ranger District; a separate Inciweb Page will be created for the Highrock Fire if the fire grows considerably.

View Cannon Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHp9h_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire 08/16/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tm7TZ_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire 08/16/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OI7lY_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire 08/16/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zk4c1_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire 08/16/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oe7Kz_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire 08/14/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pn5BS_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire 08/14/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoZcj_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire 08/14/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nmz5F_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire 08/14/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DR9Ow_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire 8/13/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBLEi_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire 8/13/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jr3rM_0hLQIu5T00
Cannon Fire 8/12/2022

