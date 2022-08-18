ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Wildfire alert: Dean Creek update 2022-08-18

Dean Fire as seen looking South on 08/17/2022

Last updated: Wed, 17 Aug 2022 18:24:57

Incident is 0% contained.

The Dean Creek Fire was detected on August 14th. It is burning in the Dean Creek drainage, located in the Bob Marshall Wilderness on the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The fire is burning on the lower third of the southeasterly facing slope approximately three miles up drainage from the junction with Spotted Bear River.The Spotted Bear Ranger District Wildland Fire Module (WFM) has been inserted into the Pentagon Cabin Administrative Site. As of the afternoon of 08/17/2022, they have completed structure protection operations. The module wrapped cabin and outlying buildings and installed hose lay and sprinklers which can be controlled by a remote start pump. Due to high spread potential, a closure for the entire Dean Creek drainage is pending. Official closure orders will be posted as soon as they are completed. There is the potential for the closure area to expand in the coming days. New information will be posted as soon as it is available. 

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Dean Fire as seen looking North on 08/17/2022
Dean Creek Fire 08/16/2022
Dean Creek Fire 08/16/2022
Dean Creek Fire 08/14/2022
Dean Creek Fire 08/14/2022

IN THIS ARTICLE
