Bonners Ferry, ID

Idaho Wildfire alert: Eneas Peak Fire update 2022-08-18

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 3 days ago
Eneas Peak Fire Aerial View

Last updated: Wed, 17 Aug 2022 16:04:01

Incident is 0% contained.

Current Status: The Eneas Peak Fire, confirmed on August 13th, was started by lightning and is visible from the Kootenai River Valley and most of the Bonners Ferry area.  The fire is located approximately 15 miles north-northwest of Bonners Ferry, on the south aspect below Eneas Peak and above Fisher Creek.  Recent growth was mapped from a reconnaissance flight and the fire was estimated 8 acres on the morning of August 16th. An infrared flight in the early hours of August 17th puts the fire at 67 acres.  Smoke produced by heavy timber can be misleading of actual fire size, especially from a distance.  Direct suppression tactics are not a safe or achievable option due to steep, inaccessible terrain (60% slope with areas up to 80%), numerous snags and a complete lack of safety zones or escape routes for firefighters. It is believed, based on observed fire behavior, that yesterday's uphill runs below the main fire were caused by "rollouts" (burning logs or other fuels) falling down the steep slopes.  Closures & Evacuations: There are NO closures or evacuations currently in place.  However, when living in fire prone areas it is recommended that all area residents have an evacuation plan in place including having all important documents, pictures, prescriptions, and pets gathered up and easily transportable.  Residents of Boundary County, ID can visit https://www.nixle.com or text home zip code to 888777 to sign up for emergency alerts. 

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

An aerial flight is conducted to assess the fire
Eneas Peak Fire Aerial View

Statewide incident news in real time.

