ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Tulsa man gets plea deal in statutory rape case in O.C.

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3Se1_0hLQIo2L00

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 48-year-old Oklahoma man who had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old runaway girl and traveled with her to Newport Beach pleaded guilty today and was immediately sentenced to 42 days in jail -time he has already served since his arrest.

Over the objections of prosecutors, Orange County Superior Court Judge Derek Johnson offered a plea deal to Christopher Michael Bartley that reduced felony counts of statutory rape and sexual penetration by a foreign object with an underage victim to misdemeanors, according to court records.

Bartley was also placed on one year of informal probation.

According to Newport Beach police in a motion to increase the defendant's bail, Bartley transported the 16-year-old girl across ``numerous state lines while traveling from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to California.''

Police said the victim ``believes she is pregnant'' and was reported missing out of Tulsa. Police in Oklahoma had issued three felony arrest warrants for harboring an endangered runaway child, false impersonation of a police officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Newport Beach police.

Bartley had a prior residence in Costa Mesa 10 years ago, but no other current ties to California, police said.

Police said they were concerned the victim would ``seek Bartley out if released from custody as she also has no ties to the community and has been groomed by Bartley for three years.''

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

OC probation officer gets 6 months home confinement for thefts

An Orange County probation officer convicted in connection with stealing money while helping authorities carrying out search warrants was sentenced to six months of home confinement, according to court records obtained Friday. Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 51, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison, but Orange County Superior Court Judge...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
California State
City
Tulsa, OK
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Long Beach PD arrest 2 in attempted kidnapping of baby girl

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a baby in Long Beach, according to police. The incident happened Saturday just after noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. According to police, two women were walking the baby in a...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statutory Rape#Police#Christopher Michael#Violent Crime
HeySoCal

Man gets life in prison for killing of marijuana dispensary worker

A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted on June 9 of murder, with a special-circumstance allegation of...
foxla.com

Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
CABAZON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
HeySoCal

Man charged with providing deadly dose of fentanyl

A man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Moreno Valley woman was charged Friday with murder. Brandon Michael Shino of Jurupa Valley was arrested Wednesday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Brittany Locke. The defendant, who is being...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Coachella Residents Jailed on Meth Charges, One for Attempted Murder

(CNS) – Three Coachella residents were behind bars Friday — one for allegedly shooting a man — all of them for possessing what was believed to be a pound of methamphetamine. Arturo Espinoza Jr., 19, Pablo Lopez Vargas, 26, and Desiree Kapri Rodriguez, 27, were arrested Thursday...
HeySoCal

Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer

The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
AZUSA, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy