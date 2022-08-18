La Union preparedness for rain one year after devastating floods

LA UNION, New Mexico ( KTSM ) – A year after floods devastated the community of La Union, New Mexico, the community sees around an inch of rain.

On one street in La Union a piece of a car that sunk into the dirt during the flooding in 2021 can still be seen.



Red car sunk into mud in 2021 and a piece of that car in the same place in 2022.

On Wednesday the National Weather Service El Paso says La Union got about an inch of rain, throughout the night into midday. However, nothing compared to what the community experienced on August 12, 2021.

“In a 24-hour period there was between three and a half and four inches of rain right there over the dam, based on the same radar estimates,” said Jason Laney with the National Weather Service El Paso about what La Union saw in August of 2021.

The Dona Ana County Office of Emergency Management says there are two dams, one of them, La Union Dam B has had repairs done.

However, there is still a risk in the area if La Union were to see the level of rain as 2021.

“The dams in the area are still only rated for what’s expected to be a 50-year storm so another storm like last year that was a 1,000-year event could still cause excessive amounts of water to come out so we have asked congress for 3.5 million dollars to put in some additional flood control protection on the northern side of the community ,” said Stephen Lopez the Emergency Manager for Dona Ana County.

Courtesy National Weather Service El Paso 2021

Courtesy National Weather Service El Paso 2022 La Union Dam B that had repairs done. You can see the difference between what the dam looked like in 2021 after the flooding in august and what it looks like in 2022.

Lopez added that homes have been removed that that were of the other dam in the area, La Union Dam A. Work is underway for a flood water system to be put in where the homes once were.

One resident could be seen on Wednesday pumping water out of his yard. The owner of the home, Frank Armendariz says his home flooded in 2021 but due to a private dam, not the dam’s the Office of Emergency Management spoke about.

Armanedariz concerned that with more rain in the forecast, his home could flood again.

“You know in the next three or four days it may still continue to rain, and we’re kind of worried that the ground may get saturated and some of the water may start coming through the dam,” said Armendariz.

Others prepared for the same.

“We do have a pump available just in case we need it but so far we don’t have the necessity to have it working just yet,” said La Union Resident Rosie Castillo on Wednesday.

