She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Cast: Julia Garner Rory Culkin Liam Aiken Bill Sage Cynthia Watros. Rachel is a rambunctious girl from a polygamist colony in southern Utah. On Rachel’s 15th birthday, she finds a forbidden cassette tape. Having never seen anything like it before, Rachel plays the cassette tape, and finds glorious rock & roll thereupon. Weeks later, Rachel realizes a miracle has occurred - and the cassette tape must have something to do with it. She leaves her family and runs away to the closest city: Las Vegas. There she searches for the singer of the band on the cassette tape.
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Cosmic Clash. Cast: Troy Baker Grey DeLisle Phil LaMarr Nolan North James Arnold Taylor. Earth, a shiny jewel floating in the blackness of space... and for the robot known as Brainiac, the last piece to capture for his collection of planets. Not if the Justice League has anything to say about it!
‘House Of The Dragon’: Everything That Happened In The Premiere On HBO
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from the premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon. It’s a prequel to Game of Thrones, but it could also double as a medieval spinoff of Succession. The phrase much-anticipated is a well-worn phrase in Hollywood, but there really isn’t any other way to describe the latest dispatch from Westeros, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The 700-page saga chronicles the history of House Targaryen — or as the TV series goes on to explain, 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (played in GOT by...
The huge Game of Thrones callback you might have missed in House of the Dragon
Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon featured a nod to a huge Daenerys twist.While episode one of the prequel featured several references to the HBO series, which ran from 2011 to 2019, there was one line of dialogue in particular that may have escaped the more casual viewer.The line in question arrived in a scene between King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and the pregnant Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke), who have a conversation as the latter bathes. She tells her husband: “After this miserable pregnancy, I wouldn’t be surprised if I hatch an actual dragon.” This seemed to...
