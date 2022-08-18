Read full article on original website
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Cast: Ben Kingsley Jim Sturgess Kevin Zegers Natalie Press Rose McGowan. It's 1989, and in a Belfast torn apart by conflict and terrorism, petty criminal Marty McGartland is recruited by the British police to infiltrate the IRA. Guided by Special Forces officer 'Fergus', McGartland gains unparalleled insight into the organisation's dealings, providing his British handler with priceless, life-saving information. Based on a true story.
Cast: Julia Garner Rory Culkin Liam Aiken Bill Sage Cynthia Watros. Rachel is a rambunctious girl from a polygamist colony in southern Utah. On Rachel’s 15th birthday, she finds a forbidden cassette tape. Having never seen anything like it before, Rachel plays the cassette tape, and finds glorious rock & roll thereupon. Weeks later, Rachel realizes a miracle has occurred - and the cassette tape must have something to do with it. She leaves her family and runs away to the closest city: Las Vegas. There she searches for the singer of the band on the cassette tape.
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Cosmic Clash. Cast: Troy Baker Grey DeLisle Phil LaMarr Nolan North James Arnold Taylor. Earth, a shiny jewel floating in the blackness of space... and for the robot known as Brainiac, the last piece to capture for his collection of planets. Not if the Justice League has anything to say about it!
