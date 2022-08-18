Read full article on original website
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Hotter weather on the way
Seattle - Temperatures will peak in the 70s & 80s as the cloud cover slowly clears. Highs will be slightly above normal (77) and warmer than what we reached on Saturday (76)!. As we roll through the week high pressure will return and punch up our temperatures! We'll be 14 degrees above normal on Thursday as high temperatures climb into the lower 90s.
Weekend: Clouds to sun with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s
SEATTLE - Happy weekend all!. We're mostly cloudy out of the gate with late afternoon clearing today. Highs will warm into the upper 70s for the North Sound with close to 80 for the Central and South Sounds. The warmest areas this weekend are the foothills with temps in the mid 80s.
Seattle just had one of its hottest nights on record
The nightly temperature reached 71 degrees Fahrenheit, one of only three nights in the city's climate record where the nighttime temperature rose above 70 degrees.
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer
Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
Seattle to clean up stretch of Interurban Trail filled with encampments, trash
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will be cleaning up a section of the Interurban Trail on Wednesday and Thursday after receiving complaints and concerns from community members. Viewers contacted KIRO 7 last week saying part of the scenic route is now filled with trash and homeless encampments. The...
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning
After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
Seattle Tattoo Expo
The Seattle Center is hosting the Seattle Tattoo Expo on Saturday. There will be a best and worst tattoo contest as well.
Several raise concerns about large pothole on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
A photo of a pothole posted by the Washington State Department on Thursday raised a few concerns among drivers, according to replies to the Twitter post. According to WSDOT, the right two lanes of westbound Snoqualmie Pass summit were closed to repair the pothole. The picture appeared to show a...
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
Storm advance to WNBA semifinals with 97-84 victory over Mystics
SEATTLE - Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird came through with a dominant second half performance to carry the Seattle Storm to a 97-84 victory over the Washington Mystics for a 2-0 series win on Sunday to advance to the WNBA semifinals. Bird's 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to...
Troopers end chase on I-5 amid heavy Seattle traffic
SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that ended in South Seattle jammed traffic on northbound Interstate 5. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase on the freeway near Boeing Field, with the suspect driving on the shoulder and weaving in between cars amid heavy traffic.
Light rail service reduced for 2 weeks due to Columbia City station construction
SEATTLE - Starting Friday and for the next two weeks, travelers planning to take the Link light rail should prepare for reduced train frequencies as Sound Transit crews begin the second phase of construction work at the Columbia City station. The work is planned for Aug. 19 through Sept. 1.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines
A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
