ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Hotter weather on the way

Seattle - Temperatures will peak in the 70s & 80s as the cloud cover slowly clears. Highs will be slightly above normal (77) and warmer than what we reached on Saturday (76)!. As we roll through the week high pressure will return and punch up our temperatures! We'll be 14 degrees above normal on Thursday as high temperatures climb into the lower 90s.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Weekend: Clouds to sun with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s

SEATTLE - Happy weekend all!. We're mostly cloudy out of the gate with late afternoon clearing today. Highs will warm into the upper 70s for the North Sound with close to 80 for the Central and South Sounds. The warmest areas this weekend are the foothills with temps in the mid 80s.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer

Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest#Excessive Heat Warnings#Fox#Hawks
The Stranger

Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
NORTH BEND, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Tattoo Expo

The Seattle Center is hosting the Seattle Tattoo Expo on Saturday. There will be a best and worst tattoo contest as well.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
lonelyplanet.com

10 free things to do in Washington state

The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Storm advance to WNBA semifinals with 97-84 victory over Mystics

SEATTLE - Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird came through with a dominant second half performance to carry the Seattle Storm to a 97-84 victory over the Washington Mystics for a 2-0 series win on Sunday to advance to the WNBA semifinals. Bird's 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Troopers end chase on I-5 amid heavy Seattle traffic

SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that ended in South Seattle jammed traffic on northbound Interstate 5. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase on the freeway near Boeing Field, with the suspect driving on the shoulder and weaving in between cars amid heavy traffic.
SEATTLE, WA
rtands.com

A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines

A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
REDMOND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy