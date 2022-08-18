Read full article on original website
Fayetteville apartment residents take action to fix their living situations
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Residents at HighPoint apartment complex in Fayetteville say they’re frustrated with their living conditions and how management is handling the situation by not offering any solutions to the problems. “Because the renters here have been dealing with issues for months and some of them have...
City of Fort Smith to appeal recycling lawsuit judgment
FORT SMITH, Ark — With legal fees already reaching almost $200,000 to defend against a lawsuit related to recycling services, the city of Fort Smith has appealed an Aug. 3 ruling by Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor requiring the city to pay $745,057 for lying about recycling. Tabor...
Bikes at the Bakery District event to be held in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A bike ride event will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Bikes at the Bakery District is a community bike ride activity for everyone in the community. The bike ride will start at The Bakery District and go...
Madison County residents asked to conserve water during repair
The Madison County Regional Water District will be making repairs on a 24" line on August 20.
Fayetteville restaurant business booming
It's becoming obvious that the University of Arkansas is just a couple days away from starting its fall semester.
The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
Revenue issues cause Beaver Lake Fire Department to lay off firefighters
ROGERS, Ark. — The Beaver Lake Fire Department lays off firefighters because of budget shortfalls. This comes after the department withdrew its petition to form a fire protection district which would’ve increased revenue. Four fire engine personnel will be laid off in the coming months. There were only six fire engine personnel ,to begin with, so come December there will just be two firefighters to serve 7,000 residents.
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
Recycling Drama Continues in Fort Smith
A court case regarding recycling in Fort Smith appears to be continuing. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, explains as part of his wrap on the week's news.
Highway 72 accident backs traffic to Pea Ridge
A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 72 at Little Flock is impacting both lanes and causing a severe traffic delay.
Fort Smith PD seeking to identify three people for questioning
Fort Smith Police is seeking to identify three people in connection to a burglary that occurred on July 24.
Fort Smith police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department. Police said 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was hit around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Towson Avenue. Police are searching for the...
NWA avoiding a national teacher shortage
According to the U.S. Department of Education, there is a national teacher shortage.
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Fort Smith’s utility assistance program now available
Fort Smith utility customers will receive a double-sided insert with their July billing statements containing information about low-income assistance programs.
Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause
Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
Siloam Springs school phone policies could strike controversy
Most schools top goal this school year has been safety, and with school shootings becoming more common; parents are wanting their child to have the ability to call.
Washington County deputies charge woman with trafficking meth
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Springdale Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of a woman charged with trafficking meth through Washington County. On Aug. 16, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives learned a shipment of meth was being transported through Washington County. Detectives conducted surveillance on a vehicle driven by a suspect identified as Danielle Pennington, age 34, of Springdale.
Missing child found safe in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark — A 12-year-old has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fort Smith, Friday, Aug. 19, morning.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
