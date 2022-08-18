ROGERS, Ark. — The Beaver Lake Fire Department lays off firefighters because of budget shortfalls. This comes after the department withdrew its petition to form a fire protection district which would’ve increased revenue. Four fire engine personnel will be laid off in the coming months. There were only six fire engine personnel ,to begin with, so come December there will just be two firefighters to serve 7,000 residents.

