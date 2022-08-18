ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

THV11

Fayetteville apartment residents take action to fix their living situations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Residents at HighPoint apartment complex in Fayetteville say they’re frustrated with their living conditions and how management is handling the situation by not offering any solutions to the problems. “Because the renters here have been dealing with issues for months and some of them have...
5NEWS

City of Fort Smith to appeal recycling lawsuit judgment

FORT SMITH, Ark — With legal fees already reaching almost $200,000 to defend against a lawsuit related to recycling services, the city of Fort Smith has appealed an Aug. 3 ruling by Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor requiring the city to pay $745,057 for lying about recycling. Tabor...
KHBS

The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
5NEWS

Revenue issues cause Beaver Lake Fire Department to lay off firefighters

ROGERS, Ark. — The Beaver Lake Fire Department lays off firefighters because of budget shortfalls. This comes after the department withdrew its petition to form a fire protection district which would’ve increased revenue. Four fire engine personnel will be laid off in the coming months. There were only six fire engine personnel ,to begin with, so come December there will just be two firefighters to serve 7,000 residents.
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
KHBS

Fort Smith police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department. Police said 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was hit around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Towson Avenue. Police are searching for the...
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
KHBS

Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause

Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
5NEWS

Washington County deputies charge woman with trafficking meth

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Springdale Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of a woman charged with trafficking meth through Washington County. On Aug. 16, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives learned a shipment of meth was being transported through Washington County. Detectives conducted surveillance on a vehicle driven by a suspect identified as Danielle Pennington, age 34, of Springdale.
