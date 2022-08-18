Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
Michael Symon Weighed In On A Huge Debate About Cooking Shows
This week in the Wall Street Journal, sports columnist Jason Gay declared that Hulu's "The Bear" is "the best sports show on TV." With the exception of a Blackhawks jersey that hangs behind the counter and a few references to pro baseball player Minnie Minoso, the show is not about sports in the traditional sense. Rather, it's about Carmy, a brilliant-yet-tortured Michelin-trained hot chef who leaves his fancy New York kitchen to take over his deceased brother's chaotic Chicago sandwich joint.
Instagram Is Applauding Cat Cora's Son's Cooking Accomplishment
Cat Cora is a trailblazer in the culinary space, becoming the first female Iron Chef in 2005 and finding a path to success in a male-dominated industry (via Cora's official website). Although the fact that her family was in the restaurant business may have helped along the way, she had to fight to get a seat at the table at every step along the way. "When I went to France [early in my career], I got 10 rejection letters in a row saying, 'We don't allow females in our kitchen,' and that was only a little over 20 years ago," the celebrity chef told Money.
Duff Goldman's Alice In Wonderland Cake Is Turning Heads
Duff Goldman has us feeling late for a very important date with his latest cake creation. He has created some amazing cakes over the years. The celebrity cake that he is most proud of took the form of R2-D2 as an homage to the droid's "Star Wars" creator. Fans might admire the Harry Potter-themed cake that came complete with lights and fog (via Food Network) or the interesting cakes he had at his wedding, which included a meaty creation made with meatballs, meatloaf, lamb shawarma, and mashed potatoes, per People. The former "Ace of Cakes" host knows presentation is everything, and his cakes definitely deliver. Maybe that's why he was selected to make President Obama's 2013 inauguration cake, which per the Baltimore Sun, was six tiers of patriotic imagery and confection, fit for the leader of the United States.
Bobby's Triple Threat: Release Date, Cast, And More - Everything We Know So Far
Bobby Flay has starred in a variety of cooking shows over the years, from the laid-back "Grillin' and Chillin'" back in 1996 to hyper-competitive shows like "Iron Chef America" (via IMDb). Although the celebrity chef gives great insights on the slower instructional shows like "Brunch at Bobby's," he seems to be more in his element when he is facing off with another chef. The "Beat Bobby Flay" star told Sports Business Journal that he gets his competitive spirit from playing basketball and running cross country in his younger years. "I played a lot of team and individual sports, and I learned how to lose," Flay added. "That's a huge thing. I was taught that when we are beaten, to shake it off, shake hands, go home and work harder for the next time."
The Unexpected Place Gordon Ramsay Gets His Olive Oil
Chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay has been on television screens around the world for ages now, lending his culinary expertise to cooking competition shows such as "MasterChef," bringing his knowledge in to help save failing restaurants on "Kitchen Nightmares," and much more. He's even traveled around the world on "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," learning the culinary tips and tricks specific to certain countries or regions (per IMDb).
Why A GBBO Favorite Wanted To Bake Fans 'Confession Cakes'
On August 3, Crystelle Pereira, a finalist from "The Great British Bake Off" Season 12, took on a baking challenge of a different kind. The baker partnered with Dark Maltesers, a chocolate malt candy popular in the U.K., for a pop-up at Hummingbird Bakery in South Kensington, London. At the pop-up, Pereira presented customers with free — that's right, free — "confession cakes."
Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Ree Drummond's Egg ASMR
Some say that eggs make the best pets because of how quiet they are. Full of nutrition and probably more highly recommended as a source of selenium than your average pet (according to Healthline), the humble egg is often overlooked by those in the market for a new domestic pal, who opt instead for the larger, louder (and possibly overrated) dog or cat. Granted, goldfish are widely known as quiet pets; but between feeding and tank cleaning, the silent swimmers require far more maintenance than even the fanciest of egg, putting the egg right back in the number one spot for pet-lovers seeking a quiet companion.
Peppermint Schnapps: Everything You Need To Know
Many of us have fond (or not so fond) memories of peppermint schnapps as an alcoholic beverage that we often drank during our college days. And it's easy to see this drink serves this role so well: Sweet and clear with the familiar taste of peppermint candy, there's nothing "adult" about this adult beverage apart from its alcohol. Peppermint schnapps consists of a straightforward mix of neutral spirits with sweetening and peppermint flavoring (as per A Couple Cooks).
What Robert Irvine Wants To Change About Restaurant: Impossible
"Restaurant: Impossible" has endured impossibly over the years, closing in on the finish of its 20th season (per IMDb). Given the volume of all those hundreds of episodes, it's understandable if the show's main character, Robert Irvine, would notice a thing or two about the show that he would like to change. It seems that is indeed the case, and Irvine expounded on one such aspect he would modify if he could.
