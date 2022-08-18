Read full article on original website
Related
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
'House of the Dragon' cocreator explains the big Targaryen reveal at the end of the first episode
Writer and showrunner Ryan Condal says the new information about Aegon the Conquerer came right from "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin.
Comments / 0