Veteran Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem had a thankful message for the franchise’s culture, saying that it “saved” him. Haslem explained how Heat culture has helped several players, including himself, have NBA careers because they were willing to sacrifice and put in the work. He is hoping to continue paying forward the benefits he’s received from buying into the culture in the 2022-23 season.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO