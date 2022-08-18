ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Nevada Independent

Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada

Editor's note: We're publishing this story in collaboration with KHN (Kaiser Health News), where Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez works as a reporter. KHN is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is … Continue reading "Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada" The post Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
ELKO, NV
The Nevada Independent

As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities

Out of the lake’s six boat ramp areas, the National Park Service closed all but Hemenway Harbor this past May because of low water levels, forcing tourists renting jet skis and boats to spend significantly more time on the boat ramps than actually on the water. The post As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8newsnow.com

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#National Weather Service#Rainbow Boulevard#Eldorado High School#West Henderson
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
Fox5 KVVU

Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
KANSAS STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

NWS issues tornado warning for northeast Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tornado warning as been issued for northeast Clark County, the National Weather Service said Sunday. The warning, issued just before 5 p.m., includes northern Mohave County in Arizona and southeastern Lincoln County. A warning means a tornado has been identified by radar or sighted by spotters. They are usually short […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
wanderwisdom.com

Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip

I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Storm cleanup at Wetlands Park could cost Clark County $100K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Wetlands Park and Nature Preserve, known for its natural beauty, is a popular spot to get outdoors and enjoy nature in the Vegas Valley. What is not beautiful, is an astonishing amount of trash pushed into the park by recent storms. “This is...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Get Comfortable in Las Vegas - Corporate Housing Rental

This is a beautiful northwest Las Vegas fully furnished home that you can make your own in your transition. It’s a short 15 min trip to the downtown and the Arts district and a short 20 mins to the strip and the stadiums. Feel free to relax by the pool in the back or get out of the heat and enjoy its comfort by the TV on the huge sectional. Spacious rooms with Smart TVs in each of the rooms. Make this home yours while you make your transition. We do have a treadmill and exercise bike available.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy