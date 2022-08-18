Read full article on original website
Man ran from robbery scene before committing 3 more the next day: Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man accused of running from the scene of one robbery he committed before committing three others the next day. Police said 56-year-old Julio Parra was the suspect in a robbery on Aug. 17 at a business in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard […]
Woman dies after crashing into light pole; child injured
A driver is dead following a crash at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road around 2 a.m.
Las Vegas detectives track down suspect of three commercial robberies
Metro police have tracked down and arrested a 56-year-old suspect who has been connected to several commercial robberies in the Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver said he felt assaulted: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of attacking a CCSD bus driver told police he hit and kicked the driver because he had grabbed his arm, an arrest report said. Otis Tanner, 46, is facing several charges after police said he got into an argument with the driver before a physical fight […]
8newsnow.com
Motorcycle and SUV collide in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcycle and SUV collided at an intersection in North Las Vegas, leaving the motorcyclist with critical injuries, North Las Vegas Police (NLVPD) said. The NLVPD said the crash took place at the intersection of Simmons Street and Craig road. The driver of the SUV is...
Fox5 KVVU
Teen accused of attacking Las Vegas teacher pleads not guilty
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas teenager pleaded not guilty as an adult Wednesday to 10 felony charges including attempted murder and sexual assault stemming from an after-school attack on a teacher in April, court officials and his attorney said. Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia was ruled competent to...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found
UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
SWAT team responds to barricade in North Las Vegas
UPDATE: As of 11:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Police told 8 News Now the male suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are wrapping up the scene. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving an armed man in the north valley. It happened at an apartment complex in the […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas felon pleads guilty to possession of ‘ghost guns’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a machine gun in Las Vegas. According to court documents, Alfonzo Lee Womack has prior felony convictions in Clark County, and Sacramento County, California, and is prohibited by law from possessing any firearm.
Family of Las Vegas grandmother killed in 1994 still awaiting trial
“We have an innocent older woman just minding her business, getting her groceries, and has evil come her way.” That's how homicide detective Ken Hefner with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department describes the Aug 1994 death of 81-year-old Ada Priolo. 28 years later murder charges have been filed, but no trial has begun.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: No arrests made after dead man was found in the trunk of a car
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No arrests have been made yet in the homicide investigation of a decomposing body found last week in the trunk of a car, Metro Police told FOX5 Monday. Police also said that investigators are working to answer one very important question: who the car was...
Fox5 KVVU
City says dog ‘deemed vicious’ after fatal attack on elderly Las Vegas woman
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says a dog that killed an elderly woman earlier this month has been “deemed vicious” and could be euthanized as a result. Authorities said previously that the incident occurred around 9:43 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Uber driver Victoria Partridge said she wasn’t sure if she was going to drive for Uber again following the attack on June 19. “My heart was pounding like crazy. I was so scared,” said Partridge. That night, Partridge picked up seven...
I-Team: Athletic commission presses Metro for investigation into 20-year-old boxer’s death
Nevada State Athletic Commission Chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck yelled at a Clark County assistant district attorney and frequently interrupted a Metro deputy chief, pressing for police to investigate the death of a 20-year-old boxer at a fraternity charity event in November.
Las Vegas man wants closure after laying father to rest
Losing a loved one is one of the toughest things to experience. One Las Vegas man recently laid his father to rest, but says he's still looking for closure.
One set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old, official says
An official from the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy said that the office of the coroner/medical examiner was able to identify remains found at Callville Bay on May 7.
Coroner identifies human remains discovered at Lake Mead
The Clark County Coroner has identified human remains discovered at Lake Mead on May 7 in the Callville Bay area.
City: Dog slated for euthanasia after fatally mauling Las Vegas woman
The dog that fatally mauled an 88-year-old woman will be euthanized, a spokesperson for the City of Las Vegas says. The dog's owner/keeper can request a hearing to challenge the decision.
news3lv.com
'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
Woman falls from scooter, struck and killed by car, Metro says
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Angeline Lopez-Zaldana. According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was blunt injuries. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of a person who fell from an electric scooter and then was struck by car late Saturday night in the southwest […]
