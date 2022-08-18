ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8newsnow.com

Motorcycle and SUV collide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcycle and SUV collided at an intersection in North Las Vegas, leaving the motorcyclist with critical injuries, North Las Vegas Police (NLVPD) said. The NLVPD said the crash took place at the intersection of Simmons Street and Craig road. The driver of the SUV is...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Teen accused of attacking Las Vegas teacher pleads not guilty

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas teenager pleaded not guilty as an adult Wednesday to 10 felony charges including attempted murder and sexual assault stemming from an after-school attack on a teacher in April, court officials and his attorney said. Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia was ruled competent to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found

UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

SWAT team responds to barricade in North Las Vegas

UPDATE: As of 11:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Police told 8 News Now the male suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are wrapping up the scene. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving an armed man in the north valley. It happened at an apartment complex in the […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Lamborghini#Alcohol#Traffic Accident
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas felon pleads guilty to possession of ‘ghost guns’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a machine gun in Las Vegas. According to court documents, Alfonzo Lee Womack has prior felony convictions in Clark County, and Sacramento County, California, and is prohibited by law from possessing any firearm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City says dog ‘deemed vicious’ after fatal attack on elderly Las Vegas woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says a dog that killed an elderly woman earlier this month has been “deemed vicious” and could be euthanized as a result. Authorities said previously that the incident occurred around 9:43 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
news3lv.com

'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Woman falls from scooter, struck and killed by car, Metro says

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Angeline Lopez-Zaldana. According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was blunt injuries. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of a person who fell from an electric scooter and then was struck by car late Saturday night in the southwest […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy