Effective: 2022-08-19 12:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-21 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Shoshone, Lava Beds; Wood River Foothills Strong thunderstorms southeast of Hailey moving southeast toward Carey and Richfield through 400 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Little Wood Reservoir to near Gannett. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Brief heavy rain, wind gusts to 40 mph, half inch hail, and occasional lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Hazardous boating conditions on Magic Reservoir are also possible. Locations impacted include Carey, Picabo, Little Wood Reservoir, Richfield, Gannett and Shoshone Ice Caves. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BLAINE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO