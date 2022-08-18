Wisconsin governor candidate Tim Michels calls for GOP unity at Onalaska campaign event

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin governor GOP candidate Tim Michels stopped by the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Wednesday night for what they’re calling a unity rally.

The party says these unity events will bring the party together to help defeat Governor Tony Evers in the November election.

GOP lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth joined Michels at the campaign event. Roth said the support for Republican candidates during last week’s primary shows promise for the GOP in November’s election.

“Because of these 20-plus candidates running statewide, activating all of their friend groups and families all across our state, that we’re going to be in a position to win in November,” Roth said.

Michels said there are blue collar Democrats that feel like the Democratic Party has changed.

“They come up to me all the time, like, ‘Tim, you know I voted Democrat my whole life but now the Democratic Party is all about CRT and BLM and defund the police,” Michels said. “I just wanna go to work and raise my family, go to my kid’s ball game and the Democratic Party, they don’t seem like they care about that anymore.”

Michels added his experience as a business owner will help win over those voters who may be on the fence.

The first Marquette Law School poll after the primary shows Michels trailing Evers by two points, but the poll’s margin of error is four points.

