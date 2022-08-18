Read full article on original website
Township Cleanups continue throughout Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local community is stepping up to help clean up waste throughout the area. In 2021, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District collected more than 148 tons of waste during township cleanups. And those cleanups have continued on well into 2022. This weekend, the...
Vigo County farm recognized for its longevity
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County farm was recognized for its years of work in Indiana. The McLaughlin-LaDue farm was awarded a Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial award. The award was for being in operation since 1854, making it older than the Civil War. State Representative Bob Heaton said it's...
Vigo County organization works to help you do some cleaning
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Solid Waste is working to clean up local neighborhoods. On Saturday, they're in Otter Creek township, in northern Terre Haute. Dumpsters to collect large items will be at the Otter Creek Volunteer Fire Department's 2nd station from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. This...
Three killed, two hurt in single-vehicle Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people have died and two more are hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County. The crash happened around 1:30 Sunday morning on State Road 46 and Main Street in Riley. It happened when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.
What's next following a building collapse in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Lawrenceville is continuing to monitor the buildings that are collapsing on State Street. Bricks were reported falling as early as last Thursday. Over the last week, both buildings have continued to cave in. State Street between 11th and 12th Street has been temporarily...
Rockville Police at 6PM
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WHTI) - A local police chief is reflecting on his career.
Small fire reported at Marathon refinery in Robinson
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A small fire broke out at the Marathon refinery in Robinson, Ill., Saturday evening. Representatives say the fire ignited just after 8 p.m. They say emergency response teams were quick to respond and quickly contained the fire. As a precaution, community air monitoring was conducted. They...
Cops on the rooftop for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local police were stationed high up on the rooftops of two Dunkin Donuts in Terre Haute. It was a part of a fundraiser called Cops on a Rooftop to raise money for the Special Olympics Indiana, a sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities. News...
"Do a Wheelie Car Show" celebrates a record breaking day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were driving around Vigo County this weekend, you may have noticed dozens of antique cars around town. That's because it's time for the annual "Do a Wheelie Car Show." Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and Vigo County CASA hosted the third annual event...
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
Antique Car Show is back
If you were driving around Vigo County this weekend, you may have noticed dozens of antique cars around town. That's because it's time for the annual "Do a Wheelie Car Show."
Team Coverage: Indiana State University in mourning after fatal crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single car crash just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Road 46 at Main Street. That's in Riley, Indiana. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told News 10 the car was on fire when deputies arrived. We are told...
Missing Terre Haute man located and is safe
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding a missing man. Police say Jeffrey Hubbs was last seen on August 2 near Dillman and Turner Streets in Terre Haute. That is near the Aquatic Center. Hubbs, 56, is described as a white male 6...
New domestic violence support group to be offered soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Domestic violence survivors will soon have a new resource for support. The Council on Domestic Abuse, also known as CODA, is launching a support group. A staff member, who is also a survivor, will lead meetings to offer a safe space for people to heal.
"We all need safe spaces" - Recovery Cafe hosts "Cartoons, Coffee, and Cereal" event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Recovery Café in Terre Haute hosted a unique event this weekend and it's all part of the café's monthly Sober Social Events. "Cartoons, Coffee, and Cereal" was the theme of this month's event. Locals had a chance to enjoy some of their...
One local church is helping students get prepared for a successful school year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sanctuary hosted a Back-to-School Block Party this weekend. Kids from all over came to enjoy free food, games, activities, prizes, and more. But it's not all about the fun and games. Organizers say it's about helping local students as the school year begins. They...
Juvenile critically injured in ATV crash, Clinton man charged
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a juvenile was critically hurt after a car hit the ATV he was driving. Now, the driver of that car is charged with driving while intoxicated. The crash happened Thursday night in Vermillion County. The juvenile was critically injured and was airlifted to...
"I've got no regrets." Rockville Police Chief steps down after 6 years
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WHTI) - A local police chief is reflecting on his career. That's because it's Rockville Chief Randy Kneeland's last day on duty. Kneeland is well-known across the town of Rockville. After six years of service as chief, he's stepping down, but not without leaving his mark on the...
Terre Haute South Flexed Their Muscles Against Ben Davis
Terre Haute South beat Ben Davis in straight sets 2-0 in pool play of the Plainfield Volleyball Invitational. South would finish as runner-ups at the invite to Perry Meridian.
Hundreds of people came together to honor three young lives lost in tragic crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of people gathered at Memorial Stadium to honor the lives of three young Indiana State student-athletes taken too soon. Sunday was a time for gathering and prayer for everyone in the ISU family. "It's just a sad day for Terre Haute," Carrie Harney, a...
