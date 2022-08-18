ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Township Cleanups continue throughout Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local community is stepping up to help clean up waste throughout the area. In 2021, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District collected more than 148 tons of waste during township cleanups. And those cleanups have continued on well into 2022. This weekend, the...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County farm recognized for its longevity

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County farm was recognized for its years of work in Indiana. The McLaughlin-LaDue farm was awarded a Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial award. The award was for being in operation since 1854, making it older than the Civil War. State Representative Bob Heaton said it's...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County organization works to help you do some cleaning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Solid Waste is working to clean up local neighborhoods. On Saturday, they're in Otter Creek township, in northern Terre Haute. Dumpsters to collect large items will be at the Otter Creek Volunteer Fire Department's 2nd station from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. This...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Three killed, two hurt in single-vehicle Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people have died and two more are hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County. The crash happened around 1:30 Sunday morning on State Road 46 and Main Street in Riley. It happened when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Massachusetts State
Sullivan County, IN
Business
County
Sullivan County, IN
Sullivan County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Industry
City
Boston, IN
Sullivan County, IN
Industry
WTHI

What's next following a building collapse in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Lawrenceville is continuing to monitor the buildings that are collapsing on State Street. Bricks were reported falling as early as last Thursday. Over the last week, both buildings have continued to cave in. State Street between 11th and 12th Street has been temporarily...
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
WTHI

Small fire reported at Marathon refinery in Robinson

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A small fire broke out at the Marathon refinery in Robinson, Ill., Saturday evening. Representatives say the fire ignited just after 8 p.m. They say emergency response teams were quick to respond and quickly contained the fire. As a precaution, community air monitoring was conducted. They...
ROBINSON, IL
WTHI

Cops on the rooftop for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local police were stationed high up on the rooftops of two Dunkin Donuts in Terre Haute. It was a part of a fundraiser called Cops on a Rooftop to raise money for the Special Olympics Indiana, a sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities. News...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#Renewable Energy#Energy Company#Project One#Energy Development#Urban Construction#Maple Creek Energy#Advanced Power#Sullivan County Council
WTHI

"Do a Wheelie Car Show" celebrates a record breaking day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you were driving around Vigo County this weekend, you may have noticed dozens of antique cars around town. That's because it's time for the annual "Do a Wheelie Car Show." Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and Vigo County CASA hosted the third annual event...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
BOWLING GREEN, IN
WTHI

Antique Car Show is back

If you were driving around Vigo County this weekend, you may have noticed dozens of antique cars around town. That's because it's time for the annual "Do a Wheelie Car Show."
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WTHI

Missing Terre Haute man located and is safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding a missing man. Police say Jeffrey Hubbs was last seen on August 2 near Dillman and Turner Streets in Terre Haute. That is near the Aquatic Center. Hubbs, 56, is described as a white male 6...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New domestic violence support group to be offered soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Domestic violence survivors will soon have a new resource for support. The Council on Domestic Abuse, also known as CODA, is launching a support group. A staff member, who is also a survivor, will lead meetings to offer a safe space for people to heal.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Juvenile critically injured in ATV crash, Clinton man charged

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a juvenile was critically hurt after a car hit the ATV he was driving. Now, the driver of that car is charged with driving while intoxicated. The crash happened Thursday night in Vermillion County. The juvenile was critically injured and was airlifted to...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy